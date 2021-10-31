Alec Baldwin gives the first interview after Halyna Hutchins’ death, and vents: “She was my friend” – watch!

This Saturday (30), Alec Baldwin spoke for the first time about the death of the director of photography for the film “Rust”, Halyna Hutchins. The actor was responsible for the accidental shooting that killed his co-worker, and also injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Pursued by paparazzi since the event, on October 21, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hillaria, were ambushed this weekend in Manchester. The couple had to stop their car on a highway and finally talk to professionals in order to be able to follow the path in peace. “What do you want to know?”, began the actor, visibly dejected and irritated by the invasive situation.

A first paparazzi asked about the progress of the investigations. “I am not allowed to make any comments because the investigation is still going on. I was instructed by the department sheriff not to answer any questions about the investigation into which a woman died. She was my friend”, began Alec, adding that the day he arrived in Santa Fe, the city where the film was being filmed, he took her to dinner together.

Continues after Advertising

“We were a very well-trained team making a movie together, and then this horrible event happened.” Baldwin lamented, then reinforced again that he could not talk about the investigations. Another person questioned whether the artist had met any of Halyna Hutchins’ relatives, but forgot the director’s name, which greatly angered Hillaria Baldwin. “Her name was Halyna! If you’re spending all this waiting for us, you should know her name!”, shot.

As it was already common knowledge, Alec Baldwin confirmed that he was with the professional’s husband and son. They questioned how the artist would evaluate the meeting, leaving Hillaria even more angry and trying to end the interview, but was prevented by her husband. “I don’t know how to categorize this. The guy is overcome with pain. Accidents occur on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is one episode in a trillion”, he said. The star revealed that his family is in constant contact with Hutchins’ husband and providing as much assistance as possible.

“We are eagerly awaiting the Sheriff’s Department telling us what their investigation has revealed”, said. On the possibility of never acting in a film that uses firearms again, Baldwin replied: “I know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I’m extremely interested in. But remember, one thing I think is important is how many bullets have been fired in movies and TV shows in the last 75 years? This is America. How many bullets were fired, almost all without incident”.

Continues after Advertising

Alec Baldwin pointed out that after a tragic event like the one that occurred on the set of “Rust”, things just can’t go on as they did before. “It’s urgent that you understand that I’m not an expert in this field, so whatever other people decide is the best way to do it in terms of people’s safety on film sets, I’m all for it and will cooperate with it anyway that I can”, guaranteed.

The actor and his wife refused to answer why they went to another city, and ended up asking the paparazzi to stop the persecutions. Almost always accompanied by their children, the couple claimed that the children are crying when they see that the car is being followed. “We gave you everything”, finished.

First speech by Alec Baldwin

On October 22, Alec Baldwin made a public statement for the first time. On his Twitter, the actor lamented and said he was “shocked” by what happened, which culminated in the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins. “There are no words to translate my shock and sadness over this tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and our deeply admired colleague. I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred.“, wrote the star.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

Continues after Advertising

“I am in contact with your husband, offering my support for him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, her son, and everyone who knew and loved Halyna“, concluded the statement.