Alec Baldwin Speaks For 1st Time About Gun Incident That Caused Halyna Hutchins’ Death: ‘She Was My Friend’ | Movie theater

American actor Alec Baldwin spoke this Saturday (30), for the first time on camera, about the incident on a film set that ended with the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, aged 42. She was hit when the artist fired a firearm during the team’s rehearsal at the Oct. 21 filming of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“She was my friend,” Baldwin said, quite tense as he addressed a group of paparazzi. The conversation was posted on the TMZ website. “The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started filming, I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director [também ferido após o disparo]. We were a really, really oiled team making a movie, and then this horrible thing happened.”

The actor – whose representative had already said that the director’s death occurred by accident – explained that he is not authorized to comment on the case, which is still under investigation (see details in the videos below and at the end of this article). During the brief interview, which took place by a roadside in Manchester, Vermont, he was accompanied by his wife, Hilaria.

As he approached the paparazzi, Baldwin asked what they wanted to know and claimed that, by order of the Santa Fe sheriff’s office, responsible for investigating the accident, he could not provide details.

The actor also spoke about the campaigns that, after the death of the director of photography, started to ask the industry to review the use of firearms in cinema and TV. “An ongoing effort to limit the use of photo guns on film sets is something I’m extremely interested in,” he said.

“I’m not an expert in this area. So whatever the decision is about the best way forward, in terms of ensuring the safety of people on film sets, I’m all for it and I’ll cooperate with it in any way I can. .”

Asked if he believed production of “Rust” could resume, Baldwin replied, “I doubt it.”

Alec Baldwin fired a gun that killed a woman during filming, police say

Halyna Hutchins: Who Was Director Killed by Alec Baldwin on Set

Director of the film in which a team member was accidentally killed gives details of what happened before the tragedy

Authorities claim that the weapon used by Alec Baldwin was not scenic

Police found lead projectile

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said Wednesday that investigators had recovered a lead shell that may have been fired from the weapon used by Alec Baldwin.

In the interview, the sheriff stated that:

police believe the lead projectile came out of the weapon used by Baldwin, but tests were yet to be carried out;

the bullet was recovered from the shoulder of director Joel Souza, who was also hit in the incident, by the medical team;

two production people, assistant director Dave Halls and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, tampered with and/or inspected the gun before handing it to Baldwin (Halls said in testimony that he did not do the full inspection, according to The New York Times newspaper. );

few people were at the exact location of the incident, but about 100 were on set;

police confiscated about 600 items from the production. Among them were three firearms, one believed to have been used by Baldwin, about 500 bullets, clothing, and other items;

all items confiscated in the investigation will be forwarded to the FBI’s analytical laboratory;

and it is too early to comment on possible criminal charges, but the investigation should continue and arrests could be made if it is determined that there was a crime and probable cause.

DEATH ON FILM WITH ALEC BALDWIN