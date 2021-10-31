All games in the franchise in chronological order

Know in which order you should play the Silent Hill franchise.

One of the most acclaimed game franchises in the gaming world, silent Hill has a large fan base, but many end up not knowing exactly what the order of the games were, when they were released and if they really have a connection between all these stories.

Thus, for the special of LH Halloween, we’ve listed the games in their launch order and chronology, highlighting the first and main games, created by Team Silent. In addition to bringing some connections between the different stories, which can be found in the titles

Check out all the main games below:

Silent Hill (1999)

The first game in the franchise, developed by Team Silent and published by Konami, silent Hill is considered one of the most acclaimed survival and psychological horror games of all time.

In history we follow Harry Mason, looking for his daughter in the mysterious city of silent Hill. In the plot, he comes across a cult that is trying to bring a powerful deity to life and also discovers the origins of his daughter, Cheryl.

The game brings a story full of plot twists and characters like the policewoman Cybil Bennett and the cultist and villain Dahlia Gillespie. The highlight is on the young woman Alessa, that marked several players as a frightening and mysterious figure within the plot. The game also innovated by bringing several different endings, depending on the actions taken by the player during the story.

Even though they are important figures, the plot of Harry Mason and Cheryl only comes back to prominence in Silent Hill 3.

Silent Hill 2 (2001)

The second game in the franchise follows a new character called James Sunderland, coming in silent Hill after receiving a letter from your wife Mary, who had died a short time ago, saying she was waiting for him in town.

The title explores new parts of Silent Hill as you follow James on a dark and monster-filled journey. That’s where we meet the Pyramid Head, or “Pyramid Head”, which ended up becoming one of the greatest symbols of the franchise.

The game also has several different endings, but none of them are considered “the real”. Most fans believe that the ending In Water be the canonical one, since it is used in the novelization of the title and mentioned in other moments of the franchise.

The game’s atmosphere is very similar to the first one, but more focused on the psychological horror aspect, like Mary’s letter that gradually disappears. Another important factor is that Silent Hill 2 moves further away from Order and the themes of occultism and religion, giving much less focus to these themes than the other games in the franchise.

Even not featuring the same characters, the game cites the Old Silent Hill, a notebook similar to the one in Harry appears, in addition to citing Lakeside Amusement Park.

Silent Hill 3 (2003)

A direct sequel to the first game, Silent Hill 3 follow the girl heather mason who finds himself in the middle of a major conflict in Silent Hill while discovering more about his past and his true origins.

The game begins out of Silent Hill and we follow Heather as she battles monsters in dark versions of a mall, a subway, and a building under construction. Finally, she arrives at her house, only to find her father dead. That’s where the girl’s journey begins, with her going to Silent Hill along with Douglas Cartland, a private investigator, looking for revenge.

The game serves as a conclusion to the plot involving God and the Worship present in the first game, as it happens 17 years after the end of the first game. Still, he makes several references to the Silent Hill 2, as at a time when Douglas claims to have investigated the disappearance of a man in the city, which many believe to be James Sunderland.

Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004)

The fourth title in the franchise silent Hill follows a new character, Henry Townshend, a seemingly ordinary man who finds himself trapped inside his apartment. As strange things start to happen in the building, Henry goes through different worlds while he has to face a Serial killer called Walter Sullivan, who had killed himself a few years ago.

Originally the game would be a spin-off from the franchise, but it ended up being “transferred” to the main franchise. It is also the last game in which the Silent team worked and has several connections with other Silent Hill games, such as the participation of the father of James Sunderland.

The game’s villain, Walter Sullivan, is also mentioned in Silent Hill 2, appearing in a newspaper clipping. Joseph Schreiber, the former resident of Henry’s apartment, is mentioned in Silent Hill 3, having written a story about an orphanage run by the Order.

The game also makes other references to previous titles, with notes and a painting of Mary’s nurse and a toy from the robbie the rabbit Appearing.

Others games:

After Silent Hill 4: The Room, the team of developers that worked on the games didn’t produce the new titles, with each one going to work on different games. To continue the main story of Silent Hill, Konami, who wanted a “different tone for the franchise,” called other creators.

They managed to keep the plot quite interesting and the new games took the city to more diverse and different places, but many fans of the original games don’t like these titles very much.

Other games in the main franchise were:

Silent Hill: Origins (2007)

Developed by Climax Studios and published by Konami, the game serves as a prelude to the franchise’s first title, set seven years before the events of Silent Hill. Here we follow Travis Grady, a truck driver who ends up trapped in the city and becomes involved with the Cult after trying to save Alessa.

The game was originally released for the PSP and brought a much simpler and more straightforward story compared to other games in the Silent Hill franchise, which didn’t appeal to all fans.

Silent Hill: Homecoming (2008)

The sixth game in the Silent Hill series was developed by Double Helix Games and follows Alex Shepherd, a young man who returns to his hometown after being discharged from military service and having spent time in the hospital.

Upon arriving home, however, he discovers that his father and brother are missing and his mother is depressed and in a catatonic state. While searching for his brother, he discovers the secrets of his family and witnesses frightening events in the nearby town of Silent Hill.

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories (2009)

Developed by Climax Studios, the seventh game in the Silent Hill franchise is a reimagining of the first game, which recounts the story of Harry Mason in search of his daughter, Cheryl.

In the plot, the player needs to walk around the city and find all the character’s memories of events that occurred in the franchise, while still needing to do a therapy session that makes a “psychiatric profile” of the player and changes the location, events and the end of the game.

Silent Hill: Downpour (2012)

The eighth and final title in the main franchise, Silent Hill: Downpour was developed by Vatra Games and published by Konami. The game does not follow the stories of other games and takes place in the southeast region of Silent Hill, which had not been shown until then.

In the plot, the player controls Murphy Pendleton, a convict who managed to escape and ends up in Silent Hill, there he must confront the ghosts of his past, as well as various monsters.

the chronological order

That way, if you want to play silent Hill in chronological order, just follow the release order – with the exception of Origins – almost all games take place in the order they were released.

The biggest mystery is Downpour, the last officially released game in the franchise; we know that due to the elements presented in the plot, it takes place after 2004, but the exact date is unknown.

More specifically, the chronological order is:

Silent Hill: Origins (2007) – Set in 1976 Silent Hill (1999) – Set around 1983 Silent Hill 2 (2001) – Set in 1993 according to Silent Hill: Homecoming Silent Hill 3 (2003) – Set in 2000 Silent Hill 4: The Room (2004) – Set around 2001 Silent Hill: Downpour (2012) – Set after 2004, but without a set date Silent Hill: Homecoming (2008) – Set in 2007 Silent Hill: Shattered Memories (2009) – Set in 2008

So now you know and can go after playing Silent Hill, either in the order of release of the games or the chronology of the story. The most important thing is to have fun and be scared by one of the best horror franchises created for video games.

