Alzheimer’s starts in several areas of the brain, doesn’t start in one and spreads – 10/30/2021

An international team of scientists has found that Alzheimer’s develops in a very different way than previously thought. Until now, it was believed that the disease arose in a single point of the brain and evolved to other parts, in a cascade reaction. However, researchers led by the team at the University of Cambridge (England) found that, early on, the disease affects different parts of the brain, which are not necessarily connected.

The results of the study, published in the journal science Advances, they open doors that can help specialists better understand dementia and seek ways to treat the problem, which still has no cure — current drugs aim to delay the progression of the disease and improve the quality of life of patients.

Understand Alzheimer’s and how the research was done

Dementia occurs due to the accumulation of tau and beta-amyloid proteins in the brain. They form tangles and plaques, which cause toxic changes and cause neurons to stop communicating and die. This results in problems such as memory loss, personality changes and difficulty performing usual tasks.

Beta-amyloid and tau proteins form tangles in the brain that impair communication between neurons and lead these cells to death Image: iStock

As we said, it was believed that the accumulation of these substances started in one point of the brain and the tangles and plaques would progressively increase, reaching neighboring regions. However, after analyzing brain samples from people with Alzheimer’s who died and evaluating brain tomography (PET) results from living patients, who had both mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s already developed, researchers noted that disease progression does not happen like that.

“The thought was that Alzheimer’s developed in a similar way to many types of cancer: tangles formed in one region and then spread through the brain,” said Georg Meisl, a researcher at Cambridge University and lead author of the paper. “But instead, we’ve found that by the time Alzheimer’s starts, tangles already exist in various regions of the brain. So trying to stop them from spreading between regions will do little to slow the disease.”

This was the first research to use human data to track the progress of dementia in the brain — until then this had only been done with animal analysis. The researchers also reported that the replication of protein tangles in the brain is “slow” and takes up to five years to happen.

“Our neurons are surprisingly good at preventing tangles from forming, but we need to find ways to make them even better at this if we are to develop an effective treatment,” said David Klenerman, co-senior author of the study and professor at the University of Cambridge.

Why Discovery Matters

Alzheimer’s is estimated to affect about 45 million people worldwide. As we said, the problem so far has no cure or defined causes — but we know that age, genetics, sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, smoking and diseases such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes increase the risk of developing dementia.

According to the researchers, the results and methodology of the study can help in the development of treatments. For them, the main finding is that, in both mild cognitive impairment and advanced Alzheimer’s stages, trying to stop the growth of tangles of tau and beta-amyloid proteins may be more effective in controlling the disease than trying to prevent them from becoming spread to other areas of the brain—something that much research has tried to figure out how to do.