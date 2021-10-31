Amanda Ribas and Elizeu ‘Capoeira’ shine on the preliminary card

The preliminary card of UFC 267 closed in style and with a duel between Brazilian women. But who won the best was Amanda Ribas, who overcame Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision of the judges, in a fight valid at straw weight (52 kg). With this triumph, the Minas Gerais recovered from her last performance, when she was defeated by Marina Rodriguez, in January of this year.

The fight

With the two fighters as specialists in grappling, it was to be expected that the fight would be mostly on the ground. And there was no other. Who took the initiative was Virna. After two failed attempts, the fighter managed to get the takedown and stay on top of Amanda, trying to impose herself on the ground and pound. At the end of the round, Jandiroba landed a good blow and Ribas lost his balance.

After taking a disadvantage in the first round, Amanda Ribas looked like she woke up in the second round. Right at the beginning, the girl from Minas Gerais landed a direct right in the face of Virna and soon after, a round kick. The American Top Team athlete was better at striking and played the opponent more. Aware that he was losing on his feet, Virna tried to take the takedown, but Ribas frustrated his rival’s action and still fell on top.

The last round followed the same pattern as the second. The two went for the frank exchange of blows, with Amanda more accurate. Virna even tried to change the partial situation by trying takedowns, but everyone was frustrated. In the final part, Ribas hit a streak and Jandiroba felt it. The girl from Minas was doing better and had nothing to do with striking.

‘Capoeira’ puts on a show and recovers in the UFC

The return of Elizeu ‘Capoeira’ to Ultimate grand style. After more than a year out of work, recovering from knee surgeries, the Brazilian made a beautiful performance. In a duel against Benoit St. Denis, for the welterweight division (77 kg), the fighter showed a lot of aggression and precision in the blows to defeat the Frenchman by unanimous decision of the judges.

The two started the fight starting with striking, mainly with low kicks. But the Frenchman decided to go for the grappling fight and knocked the Brazilian down early on, but he didn’t keep him on the ground. Halfway through the end of the round, S. Denis landed a kick and shook ‘Capoeira’, which he returned in the same coin with a straight. The ‘CM System’ athlete finished the most aggressive ending.

The second round started with everything and the two went on the attack to decide standing. After an insane exchange of blows, ‘Capoeira’ hit the Frenchman with a knee that he felt a lot. The Brazilian continued to mistreat him in attacks, with punches, kicks, knees, but the European resisted as he could, even though he was badly injured. The rookie on Ultimate showed a lot of heart and didn’t give up, even trying to take a takedown on Elizeu, but he clearly lost the round by 10-8.

The last end started slower, but ‘Capoeira’ connected a cross that shook St. Denis. Aware of the opponent’s situation, the Brazilian got the takedown, but he couldn’t stay on top for a long time. Elizeu was aware of his advantage in combat and did not expose himself, defending the takedowns well and blocking the opponent’s momentum. In the final minute, ‘Capoeira’ hit a knee in the rival’s genital area and lost a point, but even that didn’t take away his triumph.

Khabib’s training partner surpasses Ricardo ‘Carcacinha’

Ricardo ‘Carcacinha’ even tried, but was no match for Zubaira Tukhugov’s precise game. The Russian was superior in striking throughout the three rounds and won the fight by unanimous decision of the judges, on the preliminary card of UFC 267. With this result, the European recovered from his last performance, when he was defeated by Hakeem Dawodu.

‘Carcacinha’ started the fight looking to exploit his movement so as not to be a fixed target for Tukhugov. However, from the middle to the final part of the partial, the Russian connected hard blows to the Brazilian, who felt and got a big wound in his eye. In the final minute, Ricardo dared and used his famous spinning elbow and surprised his opponent, who swayed.

Tukhugov continued to dictate the pace of combat. The Russian dominated the center of the octagon and was more precise in his blows. ‘Carcacinha’ didn’t back down and went to stand up straight, but he didn’t bother his rival. In the final part of the round, the European tried a takedown and pressed his opponent on the grid to secure important points.

After hearing from his team that he had to decide in the third round, ‘Carcacinha’ even rehearsed a ‘blitz’, but fell back on Tukhugov’s safe game, who seemed calm in the fight and abused his jabs to touch the Brazilian’s face. With 30 seconds to the end of the fight, the Russian wanted to confirm his victory with one more pressure on the grid.

Check the results so far:

Amanda Ribas won Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision of the jurors;

Zubaira Tukhugov won Ricardo ‘Carcacinha’ by unanimous decision of the jurors;

Albert Duraev defeated Roman Kopylov by unanimous decision of the judges;

Elizeu ‘Capoeira’ beat Benoit St. Denis by unanimous decision of the judges;

Michal Oleksiejczuk beat Shamil Gamzatov via TKO in 1R;

Lerone Murphy knocked out Makwan Amirkhani in 2R;

Andre Petroski submitted Hu Yaozong in 3R;

Tagir Ulanbekov won Allan ‘Pure Bone’ by split decision of the jury.