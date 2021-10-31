Amaral does not stay on the wall and makes predictions for the titles of Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil, ‘Sula’ and Libertadores

The Brazilian football season is in a decisive straight, with the Brasileirão entering the final rounds, and the finals of the Copa do Brasil, Sudamericana and Libertadores knocking on the door. In an exclusive conversation with the THROW!, former player Amaral gave his predictions for the four tournaments.

The former steering wheel not only nailed Atlético-MG’s title in the Copa do Brasil against Athletico-PR, but also pointed out Galo being the favorite for the final. The first game takes place on December 12th, and the second confrontation will be December 15th. The definition of field commands will take place on Thursday (4), at 15:00.

– With all the respect and admiration I have for Athletico-PR, I’m sure there’ll be Rooster. Atlético-MG, today, is a different team, as is Hurricane. I was at Maracanã, watching the semifinal between Flamengo and Athletico-PR. The Athletico-PR team was not intimidated, because it was a tremendous pressure. I saw an Athletico respecting Flamengo, and the penalty came out that changed everything. Then, in a counterattack, another goal and it was gone. But the favorite today is Atlético-MG – he said.

For Amaral, Atlético-MG will repeat the feat of rival Cruzeiro in 2003 and will win the triple crown, getting the title of the Copa do Brasil, Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Championship. The former player believes that Galo will be the Brazilian champion, breaking the fast that has lasted for 50 years.

– By riding the carriage, a strong and avenger rooster will take the Brazilian Championship. Atlético-MG is creating and keeping fat. If you keep eight, six points, it’s an advantage. And when the Rooster stumbles, those below stumble too. In a little while, Flamengo and Palmeiras can see that they can no longer fight for the title, and will save the players for Libertadores. That’s why I believe in Atlético-MG – he declared.

In the decision that brings together two surprises of the season, Amaral pointed another vice-championship for Athletico-PR, this time in the Copa Sudamericana, against Red Bull Bragantino. The duel between Hurricane and Massa Bruta takes place on November 20, at 5 pm, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

– Once again, with all due respect for Athletico-PR and its fans, I think the champion of the Copa Sudamericana will be Red Bull Bragantino, for the investment and set of the work – he guaranteed.

Finally, in the great continental dispute, Amaral was not on the fence and placed Palmeiras as champion of the Libertadores.

– For everything I saw at Maracanã, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, respecting the greatness of Flamengo, I’m going to bet a lot on Palmeiras. Everything indicates that Palmeiras will win the Libertadores – said the former athlete.

The defensive midfielder, who was three-time São Paulo champion and two-time Brazilian champion at Verdão, rejected the label of “retranqueiro” that many put on Abel Ferreira, and pointed out differences between the players of formerly and currently at Palmeiras.

– He (Abel Ferreira) is not a smuggler. He knows the pieces he has. Today Palmeiras has very tactical players, when I played there, there were players who didn’t obey the tactics. Today Palmeiras has a team that doesn’t play only forwards, sometimes the forwards play backwards too. The coach spends day-to-day with the players, and they embraced this idea, which took them to the final in the last edition. And it won’t change in a final, in a single game – concluded Amaral.

Amaral’s guesses:

Champion of the Brazil Cup – Atlético-MG (Athletico-PR vice)

Champion of Brasileirão – Atlético-MG

South American Champion – RB Bragantino (Athletico-PR vice)

​Champion of Libertadores – Palmeiras (Flemish vice)