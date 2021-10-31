Amazon Games officially announces Lost Ark for Brazil and other regions ⋆

On June 10 this year, the Amazon Games got everyone excited by announcing that he would finally be bringing Lost Ark to the west. While the announcement was celebrated, at first, players from Latin America and other regions were disappointed and frustrated to learn that the title, simply one of the most anticipated games in recent times, was blocked in their regions. This fact led to the creation of an online petition por part of the community asking the company to publish the title also in Latin America, Oceania and other regions.

Days later, through an online broadcast, the devs not only stated that they were keeping an eye on the community’s wishes, but also promised to fight against the regional blockade of Lost Ark in South America, Australia and New Zealand, since such decision involves not just the publisher, but the developer as well. And to the surprise of many, Amazon Games really delivered what they promised: they talked to Smilegate RPG, and now officially we will have Lost Ark also in Latin America, Estonia and Oceania. The announcement was made on the latest livestream about the game, confirming that the title will be available in 34 new countries.

“Our team heard loud and clear that players from other regions were interested in venturing into Arkesia. And to ensure that this beloved game can be enjoyed by more players, we’ve collaborated with Smilegate RPG to add Estonia, Latin America and Oceania, a total of 34 new countries, to our list of regions that will have access to Closed Beta and launch in 2022 ,” says a statement from Amazon Games. Details will be revealed next week. Fromsa way, Lost Ark is now available on Brazilian Steam with packages ranging from R$ 83.49 to R$ 556.99. You can visit the game’s Steam page here. The Closed Beta will take place from November 4th to 11th.

