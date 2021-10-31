América-MG surprises and wins Fortaleza at Independência

O America-MG received the strength at Independência and won an important victory by 2-1 this Saturday. The two teams played a busy and balanced game, keeping the offensive.

The result places América-MG in ninth place in the Brazilian championship, with 38 points added. Fortaleza continues with 48 points and drops to fifth place.

Fortaleza returns to the field next Saturday, when it visits Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena at 5 pm (GMT). América-MG faces Atlético-MG in Mineirão on Sunday. The departure will take place at 4 pm.







América-MG beats Fortaleza 2-1 this Saturday, 30 Photo: Gledson Tavares /

The game – América-MG and Fortaleza had a surprisingly balanced duel in the first half, with a lot of fight for possession in the midfield and dangerous shots that scared the opposing goalkeepers.

At 37 minutes, América-MG complained about Tinga’s penalty, who would have deflected the crossed ball with his hand in the Fortaleza area. The referee consulted the VAR and scored the maximum penalty, converted by Ademir. Fortaleza still had another good opportunity in the 52nd minute, with Tinga, but failed to tie before the break.

Fortaleza came back intense for the second stage and did not take long to tie the score, with David after five minutes. The forward received from Henríquez and kicked across to beat goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.

The hosts continued to compete strongly and managed to stay ahead of the scoreboard again in the 38th minute. It was Felipe Azevedo’s turn to take advantage of a rebound in the Fortaleza area to make his goal in the game.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG X FORTALEZA

Local: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: October 30, 2021 (Saturday)

Schedule: 9:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Luís Marques (SP) and Fabrini Bevilaqua Costa (SP)

VAR: Márcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Yellow card: Matheus Jussa, Titi, Lucas Lima, Romarinho and Éderson (Fortaleza)

GOALS:

America-MG: Ademir, at 41 minutes of the 1st time; Felipe Azevedo, 38 minutes into the 2nd half

Strength: David, 5 minutes into the 2nd half

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Bauermann (Anderson Jesus), Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Alê (Juninho Valoura) and Juninho; Ademir (Zé Ricardo), Rodolfo (Felipe Azevedo) and Zárate (Fabrício)

Technician: Marquinhos Santos

STRENGTH: Marcelo Boeck; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto and Titi; Matheus Jussa (Felipe), Éderson (Matheus Vargas), Ronald, Bruno Melo and Lucas Lima (Osvaldo); David (Romarinho) and Henríquez (Wellington Paulista)

Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda