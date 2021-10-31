América-MG wins 2-1 and Fortaleza ends round outside the G4 – 10/30/2021

In a hard game for Var, América-MG beat Fortaleza by 2-1 tonight (30), at Independência stadium, in Minas Gerais, in a match valid for the 29th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Ademir and Felipe Azevedo scored for Coelho in the 39th of the first half and 38th of the second and David, from Fortaleza, scored at 2 minutes of the second stage.

With the tie against América-MG and Flamengo’s victory over Atlético-MG, Fortaleza ended its participation in the round outside the G4, in 5th place, with 48 points. America-MG managed to move up one position and now occupy the 9th place, with 38 points added.

In the next round, Leão do Pici enters the field against Corinthians, on Saturday (6), at Neo Química Arena, at 17:00. América-MG faces their fellow countryman Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, on the same day, at 4 pm.

It went well: Nobody holds Ademir

Ademir, scorer of the goal that opened the scoring, scored his 9th for América-MG in the season and his seventh in Brazil. During the entire game, he showed up and ran after the ball, leaving Coelho’s main dangers out of him, who only failed to score on the merits of Fortaleza’s defense.

Bad: Tinga returns poorly to Fortaleza

Tinga did not make a good return to the team. He left him the hand touch signaled by the VAR that made América-MG open the marker in a penalty kick. He was out of the squad since the 2-1 victory against Chapecoense on the 16th.

Rabbit holds the Lion’s advances

América-MG maintained an enviable defensive balance during the game. The last defensive line worked hard, and managed to hold Fortaleza’s attack for a long time, which even without the presence of Lucas Crispim as a wing and Pikachu on the right wing managed to be quite uncomfortable in the game.

Check out the goals of América-MG

Fortaleza misses players and fails on attacks

Fortress visibly misses Lucas Crispim and Pikachu. The team, although they managed to perform some well-designed offensive plays during the match, failed to infiltrate with the ease that the two suspended have and that give another face to the collective attack characteristic of the team commanded by Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Felipe Azevedo enters and guarantees victory

Felipe Azevedo, who took Rodolfo’s place at 12 in the second stage, was responsible for the goal that sealed Coelho’s victory tonight. On the move, Juninho kicked, Marcelo Boeck rebounded and Felipe pushed into the back of the net on the rebound.

Chronology

Fortaleza had a penalty scored 30 minutes into the first half, but it was canceled after Var review. América-MG, however, scored with a penalty, with Ademir, in the 41st minute. On their return to the second stage, Fortaleza managed to equalize the score at 5 minutes with David and the game remained truncated until 39 minutes, when Felipe Azevedo scored the winning goal for América-MG

Var has work

Var had work during the match, especially in the first half. First, he had to analyze and cancel a penalty at 33 of the first half marked by Flávio Rodrigues de Souza. Soon after, unlike the first move, he confirmed a touchdown inside the Tinga area, from Fortaleza, and signaled a penalty. At 53, Fortaleza players complained about the opposing team’s hand and Var denied it.

DATASHEET:

AMERICA-MG 2 x 1 FORTRESS

Reason: 29th round of the Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Local: Independence Stadium (BH)

Date and time: 10/30/2021 (Saturday), at 9:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Luís Marques and Fabrini Beviláqua Costa (SP)

Yellow cards: Matheus Jussa (STR), Titi (STR), Lucas Lima (STR), Éderson (STR)

Goals: Ademir (AMG) at 39 of the first half; David (FOR) at 2 minutes of the second half; Felipe Azevedo (AMG) at 38 of the second stage.

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli, Patrick, Eduardo Bauermann (Anderson Jesus), Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal, Marlon, Juninho, Alê (Juninho Valoura), Ademir (Zé Ricardo), Mauro Zárate (Fabrício) and Rodolfo (Felipe Azevedo). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

Strength: Marcelo Boeck, Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi, Bruno Melo, Jussa (Felipe), Éderson (Matheus Vargas), Ronald, Lucas Lima (Osvaldo), Henriquez (Wellington Paulista) and David (Romarinho). Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda