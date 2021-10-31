America-MG X Fortaleza – Supersports

30

1 time Lucas Lima launches Ederson in the right half. Bauermann manages to tackle to the side.

29

1 time Lucas Lima takes the corner kick on the left side, Al hits the first post. On the way back, Lucas Lima himself crosses the ball for Benevenuto to head, from the edge of the area, to the right side of the goal.

28

1 time ALMOST!!! Bruno Melo receives a pass from Lucas Lima at the entrance of the area and crosses the ball. Bauermann hits for a corner.

27

1 time Ademir the ball from the right half to the area, Rodolfo anchors it to the middle and Titi removes the danger from the area.

26

1 time Ronald tries a long shot for Henriquez at the edge of the area, but Matheus Cavichioli leaves the goal and takes the ball.

25

1 time So far, defensive systems have been more efficient.

24

1 time Al disputes the ball with Bruno Melo on the right of the Amrica-MG attack field and the ball escapes by the side.

23

1 time Zarate risks the kick from the right half and the ball goes right out of Boeck’s goal.

22

1 time Bruno Melo gives a touch to the midfielder of the attacking field, Henriquez head support and David risks the submission from outside the area. Matheus Cavichioli fits in the center of the goal.

21

1 time Marlon crosses the ball from the far left and Titi heads off on the first post.

20

1 time Marlon tries to touch the left half to the entrance of the area and Ederson intercepts.

19

1 time David tries to pass to Henriquez at the entrance to the area and he ends up unarmed.

18

1 time America-MG has difficulties playing in the attacking field.

17

1 time Zrate tries to open the play to the right side of the area and Bruno Melo intercepts.

16

1 time Patrick heads awkwardly from the edge of the area and Marcelo Boeck makes the save.

15

1 time ALMOST!!! Lucas Lima takes the short corner to Tinga on the right, receives it back and crosses into the middle of the area. Eduardo Bauermann tries to get away and delivers the ball to Henriquez’s feet, who kicks over the goal.

14

1 time David tries the cross from the right wing and Eduardo Bauermann blocks for a corner.

14

1 time Fortaleza exchanges passes in the defense field.

12

1 time David is left on the lawn after splitting with Eduardo Bauermann.

11

1 time Lucas Lima steals the ball from Patric in the defense field, advances and tries to trigger David at the entrance to the area. Lucas Kal intercepts from above.

10

1 time Henriquez makes a good play in the middle and tries to trigger David on the left side of the area, but the pass goes far ahead and America-MG wins the goal kick.

9

1 time David spins in midfield and Ricardo Silva holds the Fortaleza forward to kill the move.

8

1 time Lucas Kal off the shot to Marlon on the left, but the ball goes straight to the sideline.

7

1 time Matheus Vargas tries to launch in depth and the ball goes straight to goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.

6

1 time Ademir tries to advance on the right, stops at Ronald’s mark, and returns to the defensive field of Amrica-MG.

5

1 time Ademir starts in counterattack to the far right, crosses to Juninho in the middle of the area. He pivots for Marlon, who tries to hit it from the edge of the area, and sends the ball to the left of the goal.

4

1 time Tinga charges Ronald sideways on the right wing, but Patric takes the lead and starts playing.

3

1 time Tinga tries to connect to Ederson on the right wing, but the ball gets lost on the side.

two

1 time Ademir receives a pass from Al in the right half, adjusts for the left-handed leg and kicks from outside the area. The ball leaves the goal.

1

1 time Marlon crosses the midfield line and stops at Ederson’s foul.

0

1 time The ball is rolling! The exit from America-MG.

0

1 time The Amrica-MG wears striped shirts in green and black and black shorts. Fortaleza plays with blue and red striped shirts and blue shorts.

0

1 time Teams on the field!

0

1 time Flvio Rodrigues de Souza officiates the match, assisted by Daniel Lus Marques and Fabrini Bevilqua Costa. The So Paulo arbitration trio. Mrcio Henrique de Gois commands the VAR.

0

1 time Fortaleza starts the match with: Marcelo Boeck, Tinga, Benevenuto, Titi and Bruno Melo; Jussa, Derson and Ronald; Lucas Lima, Angelo Henrquez and David.

0

1 time Amrica-MG is lined up with: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Lucas Kal and Marlon; Juninho, Al and Ademir; Mauro Zrate and Rodolfo.

0

1 time Warm-up completed and teams defined!

0

1 time The Municipality of Belo Horizonte allowed the presence of 50% of the stadium’s capacity – which corresponds to 11,500 fans.

0

1 time Pleasant night in Belo Horizonte. The thermometers at the Independencia stadium mark 22C.

0

1 time In the first round, playing at Arena Castelo, Fortaleza thrashed Amrica-MG by 4 x 0, with goals from derson, Igor Torres and David (who scored twice).

0

1 time Players from both teams are warming up on Independencia’s pitch.

0

1 time The Fortaleza does not have Crispim, Robson and Pikachu, who are recovering from injuries.

0

1 time Eduardo and Berro, in the medical department, embezzle Amrica-MG in the match.

0

1 time America-MG occupies the 10th position, with 35 points. Fortaleza is placed 4th, with 48 points.