Ana Furtado surprises and tells how she is treated by Boninho

During the is from home of this saturday (30), Ana Furtado praised her husband, cute, because of the handful of Globo’s director when it comes to household chores. The comment came after Michelle Loreto warned that one of the themes of Wellness was about the division of tasks at home.

“Who there shares right? Manoel I know so”, stated Loreto. “This is an important issue, right? I don’t share because I live alone, so I have to do everything myself. And it’s all right”, replied Talitha Morete.

Ana, on the other hand, was emphatic: “I share, of course. You have to share”. Asked if Boninho was one of those responsible for the stove, the presenter said yes. “I leave everything to him. I say: ‘o divided’. Kitchen from 10am to 12pm, he’s the one who cooks, then he tidies up. I’m kidding”, shot.

“He washes the dishes?”, asked the journalist. “Do the dishes. My husband is all good, but I can’t be advertising too much. It doesn’t work very well”, warned Ana. “Do not. We have to save the treasure”, stated Michelle.

Recently, Ana Furtado commented on how Boninho was fundamental in her fight against cancer. In an interview with Saia Justa, from GNT, the Globo contractor guaranteed that he stayed by her side until the last day of the treatment:

“Boninho was fundamental in my journey. He held my hand from the beginning and stayed with me until the last day of treatment. My brother even says ‘Boninho cured you, it wasn’t your oncologist’”.

“He prepared everything around me, made me feel good, beautiful, safe, happy, comfortable. He went to great lengths to provide me with these sensations during this entire process”, revealed.

“And knowing that he was there by my side, for whatever reason, anytime I needed it, that was for me my great strength”, he said.

“Unfortunately maybe I’m that point outside the curve, I’m part of a smaller statistic. Most women lose their male or female partners. This thing about the fragility of the human being”, he reflected.