Analysis: in a night of uninspired performance, Bahia is relieved with a draw against Juventude | bahia

Bahia failed to repeat some of the good performances they had under the command of coach Guto Ferreira and was in a goalless draw against Juventude, in a match played last Saturday, valid for the 29th round of Serie A.

Without the wing-back duo, Nino and Matheus Bahia, as well as midfielder Lucas Mugni, coach Guto Ferreira had difficulty putting together a creative team. The midfield with Jonas, Patrick and Daniel did not work, as they failed to retain and circulate the ball, allowing Juventude to occupy the attacking field for half of the first half.

With the departure of Jonas, injured, the scenario improved, but not substantially. When he needed to use the bench to change the face of the game, Guto ran into the cast’s lack of depth.

This was, without a doubt, the team’s worst performance under the coach’s command. Bahia had 43% possession of the ball, against 57% for Juventude; there were nine submissions, against the opponent’s 17; and 74% in passing accuracy, against 82% of the rival from Caxias do Sul.

Despite the below-average performance, not everything is scorched earth. Even playing poorly, the team remains undefeated with Guto Ferreira (two wins and four draws). And, most importantly, complete one more game without being leaked: there are five out of six.

Of course, the main merit is the defensive system as a whole, however, it is impossible not to highlight the excellent phase of the defensive duo, Conti and Luiz Otávio. They are two athletes with a lot of imposition in the area.

First time of ups and downs

In addition to the two moves checked by the video referee, one for each team, Bahia and Juventude played a busy game with alternating dominance in Caxias do Sul.

The Tricolor claimed the barbarity of a possible penalty not scored by the referee [confira no vídeo abaixo].

At 15 min of the 1st half – Ronaldo do Bahia’s wrong submission against Juventude

The first 20 minutes of Tricolor were really bad. Unable to keep the ball and progress to the attacking field, the team was cornered by Juventude, who attacked mainly through the left sector of attack.

There, Sorriso clashed with Renan Guedes, who, anxious for the size of the game, made a big mistake. Nino Paraíba is sorely missed.

Interestingly, after Jonas left, injured, Bahia improved in the game, with Ranielle, Patrick and Daniel making a good move in midfield. Raí had the best chance of the game and hit the post [confira no vídeo abaixo].

At 41 min of the 1st half – sure submission by Raí Nascimento do Bahia against Juventude

Bahia produces little and is relieved with the draw

For those who expected a more productive Bahia in the second half, the disappointment came in the first minutes after the restart of the game, because the team was suffocated again by Juventude. The difference is that, this time, he managed to control his opponent’s descents well.

The tricolor defense duo was the team’s safe haven. Luiz Otávio and Conti show incredible regularity and impose themselves inside the area, protecting Danilo Fernandes’ goal well.

Without creative power, Guto made four changes in the offensive sector – Ranielle had entered the first half, in Jonas’ vacancy – but none had any effect. It’s a problem that precedes the arrival of the coach and exposes the problem of depth in the tricolor cast.