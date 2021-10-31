Andrs Sanchez talks about Gabriel Pereira’s renewal and says he did not participate in the salary increase

One of the most talked about issues of the week was the situation of young Gabriel Pereira at Corinthians. The former president of the club, Andrés Sanchez, commented on speculations about the athlete’s contract renewal.

“If he renews for the values ​​he is renewing, and he comes back and continues to play well, president was correct. If the president has to pay what they are asking for and he comes back and plays poorly, which could happen, president was incompetent. So if he had renewed two years ago, five years of contract and today he was leaning, he has a plan with a manager. They have not renewed and has a year to win, he is incompetent because he has not renewed before. Whatever he does, he (Duilio) will be beaten.” said the former agent to TNT Sports.

Andrés also focused on the midfielder’s salary increase still in his period at the base alvinegra. According to the report of My Timon, the club changed the player’s salary and termination fine in May 2020. However, there was no change in the period of employment, which lasts until March 31, 2022.

“It was in my management, I didn’t participate, that was the amateur’s people, he was at the base. They gave him a raise because they wanted to give him a raise, they thought he deserved it and they didn’t change the contract, maybe because the manager thought he didn’t need to change the contract. I didn’t participate in it, I don’t know“he declared.

Finally, the former president recalled the situation of Ángel Romero during his term. At the time, the athlete had no interest in renewing with Timão and had a one-year contract left. Sanchez then kicked him out of the club and the Paraguayan went six months without playing.

“If six months from now he (GP) is bad, ‘how can you pay a fortune like that for a boy?’, that’s football. When I did it with Romero, they beat me, ‘how can you, the guy has a contract and Will not play?’ and now they’re asking me to step aside like I did with Romero,” he concluded.

In time: the last update on the case of Gabriel Pereira was about a meeting between the player’s manager, Ivan Rocha, and the Corinthians board last Friday. According to the agent, there was an advance in the negotiations and the 38 shirt’s interest is to continue in the team.

