Angelica surprises Luciano Huck with an unusual gift

17 years ago, on October 30, 2004, Angelica and Luciano Huck they went up to the altar, said “yes” and promised each other eternal love. The presenter, who has children Joaquim, Benício and Eva as the commander of “Domingão com Huck”, paid an unexpected tribute to her husband on her social networks. The blonde shared a video that shows the backstage of recording a song.

Angelica said she didn’t think twice and decided to give her husband a reinterpretation of “Só de voce”, a song by Rita Lee. In the images, she shows excerpts from the wedding ceremony and appears singing.

“I’m here recording this surprise gift for Luciano. Actually why am I doing this? Giving this boy a gift is very difficult”, he confessed.

“Wedding anniversary. Generally, we have dinner, dance, listen to music and enjoy singing a lot. I really like to sing. So does he, but he doesn’t sing well. I really like Rita Lee and I remembered Luciano listening to this song a lot. And I thought: ‘Guys… what am I going to give away?’. I’m going to sing him this song,” she said in the video.

In the caption, Angélica added: “This day moves me, it’s the day of love and I always want to be able to celebrate our meeting with great gratitude, Luciano Huck. 17 years of marriage and that feeling of ‘we still have a lot to live together’. I love our history, our life… I love you. This video is all yours… because: I’m Only From You”, she melted.

Lucian was moved and commented on the post: “Noooooossa! What a beautiful thing! I love you more than everything! Let the next 17 years come and 17 and 17 more!” he wrote.

WEDDING OF DREAMS

In front of 1,200 guests (that’s right, dear reader, an event!), they got married in a beautiful ceremony that was considered the event of the year, at Marina da Glória, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. With a French silk crepe dress embroidered with tulle threads, by the designer Carlos Tufvesson, in addition to a white gold tiara, yellow gold and diamonds in her hair, Angelica he was radiant.

The space was decorated with angelica, a tribute to the bride, then four months pregnant with the couple’s first child. Sasha Meneghel was one of the bridesmaids and the presenter Ana Maria Braga, who arrived late, one of the godmothers. The bride and groom united under the blessings of the Father Antônio Maria It’s from rabbi henry sobel, as Angelica is catholic and Lucian, jew.

The group Jota Quest animated the party and the actress Fernanda Paes Leme took the highly disputed bouquet. Lucian it still made the woman cry with emotion. He had a panel built outside the party with the following declaration of love:

“Angelica, my love, kisses, caresses, our baby, complicity, friendship, admiration, good humor, travels, chats, ideas, passion, patience, small gestures, great moments… May these be some of the ingredients of our story: I love you very. Lucian”.

ANGÉLICA AND HUCK WERE COMMITTED WHEN THEY FALL IN LOVE

In the recently released book “De Porta em Porta”, by Luciano Huck, the love of women, Angelica, wins a whole chapter. The presenter of “Domingão Com Huck” details how the two met and recalls that they fell in love backstage in the film “A summer show”, shot in 2003. At the time, he was dating the stylist Astrid Monteiro de Carvalho and the blonde lived a torrid romance with Mauritius Mattar.

“We hadn’t even made it past the first page (of the reading) of the text and I was already completely in love. The problem is that this time there was not one, but two small details: she was dating, and so was I,” he said. Huck, without naming names.

Lucian tells in the book that, with the undeniable passion, the two decided to end their relationships to be together.

“Backstage footage was worthy of the expression “film story”. The two of us, the protagonists, ended the relationships we were in and immersed ourselves in our tale of love”, wrote the artist.

DATING BEFORE DATING

Before relating, Luciano Huck and Angelica they had already run into jobs a few times. He details in the book all the times he was with, until then, only a professional colleague.

The first was backstage at a magazine shoot in the mid-1990s. At the time, both were with their then-couples posing for a story about Valentine’s Day.

The second time they crossed paths was at the launch party for “Caldeirão do Huck”, in 2000, in Morro da Urca, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. Angelica she was present accompanied by her boyfriend at the time.

The next meeting took place when the presenter’s production invited the blonde to sing on the program. Afterwards, they recorded together a painting for “Caldeirão” in Fernando de Noronha, in which the presenter was taking a class to learn how to drive. That’s when the light came on.

“We sat face to face on the outbound flight, and I confess that I was already fascinated. Everything about her was intense: the color of her eyes, her skin, her easy smile, her hoarse voice, her infectious friendliness, her good mood. That Angelica from television, from ‘I’m going by taxi’, from the covers of magazines, was no longer there. In private, she was even better: a normal girl, fine people, fun and very intelligent”, he detailed.

“The meeting was not perfect due to a ‘small’ detail: Angelica had a boyfriend. The trip is over, life went on, each one on his or her own side”, he recalled.

