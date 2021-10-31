Arsenal defeats Leicester 2-0 after massive start and Ramsdale miracles

Playing away from home, Arsenal beat Leicester 2-0 this Saturday (30), in a match for the 10th round of the Premier League

It gave Arsenal in the confrontation with the Leicester. This Saturday (30), even playing inside the King Power Stadium, the Gunners got the better of it and won 2-0 in a match for the 10th round of the Premier League, which had exclusive transmission for Star+ subscribers.

The visitors’ goals were scored by Gabriel Magalhães and Smith Rowe, right at the start of the first half.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Winning was fundamental for both teams, thinking about the leaderboard. But in the evaluation of Mario Marra during broadcast by ESPN on Star+, Arsenal ‘entered a World Cup game’ at King Power Stadium.

And that mainly passed through the feet of Bukayo Saka, who made Leicester’s defense hell by falling through the right sector of the attack. It was from a corner cross taken by the London jewel that Gabriel Magalhães headed in to open the scoring after 5 minutes.

The Gunners’ overwhelming start was still intense with Saka, who opened the defense and saw the ball free for Smith Rowe to score second.

More adjusted after the scare at the start of the match, Leicester started bumping into the wall that was created by Aaron Ramsdale. The 23-year-old goalkeeper collected miracles for Arsenal, such as in Maddison’s free kick, and then again in the second stage, guaranteeing the victory away from home for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Championship situation

With the victory won away from home, Arsenal reaches 17 points and is in the group of vacancies for European competitions, closing the match in 5th place.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Leicester, on the other hand, is parked at 14 points, and could lose up to the momentary 10th position until the end of the round.

The guy: Bukayo Saka and Ramsdale

When there was space, Bukayo Saka lay down and rolled in Leicester’s defense. Falling on the right side of the attack, the Gunners’ jewel took the corner kick in the move that opened the scoreboard and started the play for the second goal, being fundamental for the London team.

Aaron Ramsdale collected miracles at King Power Stadium, with at least three spectacular saves with a direct impact on the scoreboard.

It was bad: Iheanacho

One of Leicester’s main offensive options this season, Iheanacho ended up being well marked by Arsenal’s defense. Unable to produce with his speed and being canceled on the field, he ended up being substituted at half-time.

Best moments

upcoming games

After this weekend’s match, Leicester returns to the field on Thursday (04), in a duel for the Europa League against Spartak Moscow (RUS), again at home. Next match for the Premier League takes place on Sunday (07), against the United Leeds.

Arsenal will have a free week for training and will only act again next Sunday, when they will receive the Watford at Emirates Stadium.

Datasheet

LEICESTER X ARSENAL

GOALS: Gabriel (5′) and Emile Smith Rowe (18′) for Arsenal

Leicester: Schmeichel; Amartey (Barnes), Evans and Söyüncü; Soumaré, Tielemans, Thomas, Castagne and Maddison (Daka); Iheanacho (Lookman) and Vardy. TECHNICIAN: Brendan Rodgers

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel Magalhães and Nuno Tavares; Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe (Kolasinac) and Saka (Pépé); Lacazette (Odegaard) and Aubameyang. TECHNICIAN: Mikel Arteta