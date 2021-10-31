At Caldeirão, Betty Faria reveals Ary Fontoura’s support in a difficult time: ‘Solidário’ · TV News

At Caldeirão this Saturday (31), Betty Faria spoke about the support she received from Ary Fontoura during a difficult time in her life. The veteran vented about a problem she had backstage in the last soap opera in which they acted together. “He is supportive,” praised the actress in the program presented by Marcos Mion on Globo.

Betty and Fontoura were the guests of the game Tem ou Não Tem, and the actor explained his relationship with his colleague from several works at the station. “We’ve had a friendship since 1967, when she did a play called Onde Canta o Sabiá, that’s where we met. And it was from that date onwards, we became excellent friends, thank God!”, said the old man.

“I was moved”, commented the protagonist of Tieta (1989). “Wow, today is a special day, we are here in front of two classes, and the coolest thing of all, you know what it is? It’s being able to tell this story, it’s being able to hear Ary talking, Betty talking”, celebrated Mion .

Then Betty recalled Ary’s help in A Dona do Pedaço (2019), the last soap opera in which the two were part of the cast, but without revealing what the problem had been.

“It’s him [Ary] it helps, because he is supportive, that the last soap opera we did together I had a moment like this, which gave me a lot of sadness, and he was like: ‘That’s right, come on!’, he spoke softly to me, so thank you, baby!”, the soap star thanked.

“Helping on stage like that, what a lot,” the presenter found. “Solidarity is the name, which lasts a lifetime,” advised the artist. “You guys are wonderful, it’s a huge honor for me and for Caldeirão”, concluded Luciano Huck’s replacement in charge of the attraction.