At the G20, Bolsonaro values ​​investment in infrastructure and advances in vaccination

President cited the payment of emergency aid to the most vulnerable, the preservation of jobs and stated that ‘more than 94%’ of Brazilian adults have already taken at least one dose of the vaccine

President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the advancement of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil at the G20 meeting



The president Jair Bolsonaro talked about the advancement of “vaccination volunteer” Against the Covid-19 in Brazil this Saturday, 30, during the opening speech of the G20 meeting (a group that brings together the leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world), in Rome, Italy. In his statement, the head of the Executive mentioned that “more than 94% of the adult population has received at least one dose of vaccine” and recognized the impacts of pandemic, stating that the savings are being recovered “as the health crisis is overcome”. According to him, the challenge for countries is to ensure “more stable and equitable economic growth”. “Brazil has committed to an extensive and efficient vaccination program, in parallel with an agenda of emergency aid and job preservation to protect the most vulnerable.”

“We are equally committed to an agenda of structural reforms, essential for a sustained economic recovery,” he said, citing a volume of $110 billion in investments for infrastructure and ensuring that the expectation is “to reach even higher values ​​by 2022”. Also in his speech, Bolsonaro defended “an international trade free from distorted and discriminatory measures” for the construction of solutions aimed at “recovery and sustainable development“. The leader of Brazil also spoke about the G20’s efforts to continuously fight the health crisis. “Therefore, we believe that it is up to the G20 to make additional efforts to produce vaccines, medicines and treatments in developing countries”, he added.

Check out Bolsonaro’s speech in full:

Ladies and gentlemen of the G20 leaders,

It is a great satisfaction for me to participate, in person, in this important meeting of leaders at a time of world economic recovery. Although we have reason to celebrate, challenges remain for us to achieve more stable and equitable economic growth.

Brazil has committed to an extensive and efficient vaccination program, in parallel with an agenda of emergency relief and job preservation to protect the most vulnerable. We are equally committed to an agenda of structural reforms, essential for a sustained economic recovery. We have already managed to attract a volume of more than US$110 billion in investments in the infrastructure sectors and we expect to reach even higher amounts by 2022.

The historic agreement concluded by the G20 and other countries on international taxation within the OECD is also a significant contribution to fiscal and economic sustainability.

The G20’s work on the finance trail has yielded important results for the recovery from the economic crisis, as illustrated by the IMF’s new allocation of special drawing rights and measures to address environmental and health-related challenges.

Gradually, our economies recover as the health crisis is overcome. These two recovery processes go hand in hand. Both have shown the importance of promoting international trade free from distortive and discriminatory measures. This is why the integration of our economies, through ever-increasing trade and investment flows, is part of the solutions we seek for recovery and sustainable development.

In Brazil, more than half of the national population is already fully immunized on a voluntary basis. More than 94% of the adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. In all, we applied more than 260 million doses, of which more than 140 million were produced in Brazil.

For Brazil, the efforts of the G20 should focus on fighting the current pandemic, which continues to plague many countries.

Therefore, we believe that it is up to the G20 to make additional efforts to produce vaccines, medicines and treatments in developing countries.

Thank you very much.