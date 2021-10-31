Atletico-MG doctor would have asked Tite to summon Flamengo players for the Seleção’s matches | Flamengo



Tite released the list of 23 squad members – Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Tite released the list of 23 squad membersLucas Figueiredo/CBF

Published 10/30/2021 19:50

Rio – The absence of players called up for the Brazilian team in rounds of the Brazilian in October irritated the leaders and fans of Flamengo. Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol were called by Tite and the Rio club was the only one in Serie A to lose so many athletes. According to information from “Super Rádio Tupi”, a professional from Atlético-MG, a club that fights for the title of the Brasileirão against Rubro-Negro, may have encouraged coach Tite to call on so many rubro-negro athletes.

According to information from the radio, the doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who in addition to serving the team is a professional at Atlético-MG, would have made a special request for Tite to summon Flamengo players for the duels against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.