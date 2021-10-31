Atletico-MG doctor would have asked Tite to summon Flamengo players for the Seleção’s matches | Flamengo

Tite released the list of 23 squad membersLucas Figueiredo/CBF
Published 10/30/2021 19:50
Rio – The absence of players called up for the Brazilian team in rounds of the Brazilian in October irritated the leaders and fans of Flamengo. Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol were called by Tite and the Rio club was the only one in Serie A to lose so many athletes. According to information from “Super Rádio Tupi”, a professional from Atlético-MG, a club that fights for the title of the Brasileirão against Rubro-Negro, may have encouraged coach Tite to call on so many rubro-negro athletes.
According to information from the radio, the doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who in addition to serving the team is a professional at Atlético-MG, would have made a special request for Tite to summon Flamengo players for the duels against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.
In last Friday’s call-up, Tite ended up not calling any Flamengo player. Coach Tite released the list of 23 called up for the team’s next commitments in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, against Colombia, on the 11th in São Paulo, and Argentina, away from home, on the 16th. off this time to focus on the final stretch of the season at their clubs.