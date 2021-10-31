Atlético-MG fans are caught buying tickets for Flamengo sector | Flamengo



Maracanã – Gilvan de Souza/Flemish

Published 10/30/2021 4:05 PM

Rio – Flamengo and Atlético-MG will play this Saturday (30), at 7pm, at Maracanã, one of the main duels of this edition of the Brasileirão. In addition to the battle on the lawn, the two boards have been fighting a backstage dispute over tickets. During the week, the Rubro-negra administration made the presence of Minas Gerais fans difficult and, before the confrontation, Atletico fans were seen buying tickets for the Rio de Janeiro club sector.

After Flamengo impeded the presence of visitors, the STJD released the sale of tickets to fans of the club from Minas Gerais. Despite this, according to the portal “Urubu Interativo”, several Atlético-MG fans were prevented from continuing their journey towards Rio de Janeiro and were barred by the Military Police in the city of Teresópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.

With that, some fans of Galo ventured and were caught buying tickets for the sector destined to Flamengo fans. The expectation for thousands of fans of the leader of Brasileirão was great.

Atlético-MG, seeing the difficulty of having its supporters at Maracanã this Saturday, published an official statement criticizing Flamengo’s posture and classifying it as unsportsmanlike conduct. This Saturday, before the duel, the Rubro-negra board, also in a statement, rejected the allegations made by the rival and stated that it is concerned with security issues at the stadium.