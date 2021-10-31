Atlético-MG fans barred against Fla: what were the reasons?

The imbroglio involving the presence or not of the visiting fans in the match between Flamengo and Atlético-MG, yesterday (30), at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship, resulted in a great confusion for the athletes who decided to go to the stadium. Even with the last-minute measure of isolating the Southern Sector for fans of Galo, some of them were prevented from entering by the Military Police of Rio de Janeiro, despite having tickets.

From 6 pm onwards, the police informed that no one else would enter and, although there were attempts at negotiation, the decision was upheld. The alleged reason was the lack of identification, since they had entrances to the sector destined to the rubro-negroes and did not wear anything that would characterize them as Atlético-MG fans. Some of those involved argued that trying to get started under these conditions was a “risk they took”.

Before this time, however, even those in plainclothes managed to enter the South Sector. Case of an Atlético-MG fan who talked to UOL Sport on condition of anonymity. The Atleticans who presented themselves characterized as Rooster fans had no impediments and were allowed to enter the stadium.

The report tried to contact the colonel of the Special Police Battalion in Stadiums (Bepe), Hilmar Faulhaber, however, the officer did not answer the calls. So far, no fight has been identified between Flamengo and Atletico fans in and around Maracanã.

In the days before the game, the imbroglio about the presence or not of Atlético-MG fans reached the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and included a war of official notes and accusations between the clubs.

Fans argue, but a police officer explains that Atleticans will have to go to the sectors for which they bought. The group fears going to Flamengo's fans, but the police claim they "assumed the risk" when they bought the tickets.

Athleticians entered the break

Also according to an Atlético-MG fan heard by the report and who managed to enter Maracanã, around 40 athletes entered the South Sector of the stadium during the half-time of the match that ended with Flamengo’s 1-0 victory with a goal by striker Michael. After the game, the Military Police “held” the Rooster fans for about two hours as a security measure.

With the result, Rubro-Negro reduced to 10 points the difference in relation to the leader Galo, with the Cariocas still having two games in hand.