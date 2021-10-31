Atletico-MG fans will have sector and will not need to go undercover at Fla – 10/30/2021

After much controversy about the presence or not of visiting fans in today’s decisive match (30) at Maracanã, the southern section of the stadium was reserved for Atlético-MG fans. With this, Galo fans who bought plainclothes tickets among the Flamengo fans will now be able to be isolated to watch the 19:00 match, valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Security guards and the Bepe (Special Police Battalion in Stadiums) are trying to do this “fine comb” in identifying the Atleticans and are directing them to the indicated location. After they implemented the measure, it was already possible to see some Atlético-MG fans entering the stadium dressed in Rooster’s shirt.

The southern sector was not opened for sale at any time in advance, which facilitated this isolation. In other words, even if the athlete has bought the north or east sectors, he can stay in the reserved place.

The whole imbroglio about the presence or not of the Atletica fans in Maracanã reached the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and included a war of official notes and accusations between Flamengo and Atlético-MG.

Rooster fans huddle without tickets

Atletico-MG fans crowd without tickets at the entrance to the southern sector of Maracanã Image: Leo Burlá / UOL Sport

The confusion surrounding ticket sales caused a problem for a group of around 30 fans of Galo who came to Maracanã and were unable to get tickets.

The fans did not want to identify themselves, but they are trying to find a solution so that they can follow the 19:00 match.

The Southern Sector, which would be destined for Atleticans, is open for sale, but the Police is trying to identify the people from Alvinegro who bought tickets for other areas and are being moved to this part of the stadium.