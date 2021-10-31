Atlético-MG players and Fla employees get into trouble

A confusion occurred at the entrance of the dressing rooms after Flamengo’s 1-0 victory over Atlético-MG at Maracanã. Galo’s coach, Cuca, and some of his players, got involved in a discussion with red-black officials.

In the images transmitted by Sportv you can see the athletic coach very nervous and pointing to one of the employees. A security guard tries to contain him and the commander pushes the professional’s left arm vigorously.

Then, there are some Atlético-MG players, among them strikers Diego Alves and Keno. While the first one tries to calm things down, the second one, very angry, shouts: “We are a leader!”.

Shortly thereafter, Flamengo’s second-in-command, Marcos Braz, also appeared, beckoning to calm the most excited.

On the field, Rubro-negro won 1-0 with a goal by striker Michael and reduced the distance to the leader Atlético-MG to 10 points, having two games in hand.

Next Tuesday (2), Flamengo returns to the field again to face its tormentor in the Copa do Brasil Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada (PR), this time for the Brazilian Nationals. Atlético-MG receives Grêmio, the following day, at Mineirão (MG).