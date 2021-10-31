ATR presents, in a beautiful video, the assembly line of its turboprop aircraft

Image: ATR, via YouTube





Throughout this month of October, in celebration of 40 years of its existence, the aircraft manufacturer ATR has promoted several special actions. Among them is the publication of an interesting video of a tour of the final assembly line of today’s most famous large commercial turboprop aircraft.

Well known in Brazil for their use on regional routes by companies such as Azul, Voepass and MAP, the ATR 42 and ATR 72 are assembled in Toulouse, France. But the manufacturer’s history is not limited to these current successful models, but to a legacy of decades of projects, even military, which were built in the same location before the company was effectively the current ATR, formed by a consortium between companies from France and Italy.

As you will notice in the video below, the presenter starts by showing some of the factory’s chronology in images on the walls of the entrance hall, in what is one of the oldest buildings of the company in Toulouse, and then proceeds effectively to the assembly facilities of the planes. .

Classic and historic models have already been built there, such as the first French passenger-carrying jet plane, the Caravelle, and the Transall military turboprop.





If you are not able to understand the English language easily to understand the presenter, you can still follow the unique experience of the beautiful images in the middle of the assembly line of a commercial aircraft. From a certain point on the tour, he starts to enter the aircraft and show many details. Check it out below:

In addition to the tour seen above, also as part of the special actions for the anniversary month the manufacturer published another video, in which Stefano Bortoli, CEO, shares everything he considers that makes him feel proud to be part of ATR, “especially the employees, who work every day for the success of the company”.

See below the words of the CEO and another sequence of beautiful images of the aircraft manufacturer:



