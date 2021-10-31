B3 receives a R$1.2 billion fine from the Revenue, the second assessment in the same week | finance

B3 reported that it received a fine of BRL 1.172 billion from the Internal Revenue Service, which involves the calculation of positive exchange variations on the investment in the CME Group, due to the sale of this slice that the company promoted in 2016. This is the second fine that the B3 receives from the Revenue this week. On Wednesday, she was fined R$204 million for alleged irregularities in the goodwill generated during the combination with Bovespa in May 2008.

In this new case, the Revenue alleges that the positive exchange variations of the investment in the CME could not have been computed in the book value of the investment to calculate the capital gain on its sale. The value of the tax assessment notice involves R$860.103 million in Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and R$311.924 million in Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL), including, in both cases, fines and interest.

“B3 will challenge the aforementioned tax assessment notice within the regulatory period and reaffirms its understanding that the capital gain calculated on the sale of CME Group shares was calculated in strict compliance with tax legislation,” says the company.

B3 had already been fined by Revenue in March last year, also for the sale of part of its investment in the CME Group, made in 2015. The company calculates in its balance sheet for the second quarter of this year that the current value of this fine is R$336.435 million.