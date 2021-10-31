Bandits invade the residence of the Portuguese consul in Rio at dawn, surrender families and flee

RIO — The Civil Police is investigating a robbery with hostages this Saturday at dawn, at the official residence of the consul general of Portugal in Rio, the headquarters of the consulate, in Botafogo. According to the testimony given by a neighbor at the 10th PD (Botafogo), six criminals went down through the forest on Rua São Clemente, in the South Zone of Rio, at around 2 am. Once inside the land, armed with pistols and knives, they surrendered employees and also invaded the diplomat’s house. The consul, Luiz Gaspar da Silva, and his relatives were taken hostage, but there were no injuries. Police officers have already been to the property to conduct an investigation, and the victims are safe.



Six men armed with pistols and knives entered the mansion through the forest in Botafogo; video shows the path taken by bandits

According to the testimony of the daughter of an employee, who lives in one of the houses of the diplomatic representation, all the hostages, some of them tied up, were kept in one of the rooms under the surveillance of two of the bandits for about 50 minutes. She said that four rings, two strings, a bracelet, an anklet, four watches, a laptop, a cell phone, and documents were stolen from her home. Shaken, the consul had not given a statement to the Civil Police until early Saturday night.

The victim reported that she was sleeping in her room when she was awakened by a noise coming from her parents’ room. He said that when he opened the door, he saw one of the robbers, armed with a pistol. The thief was described as a 1.62 meter tall brown man, with no tattoo or apparent scar, who was wearing a cap, mask, black coat and jeans.

The door was then opened for another five armed criminals to enter. All with knives in their hands. Then her mother was forced to take them to the diplomat’s official residence at the back of the land. There, according to his testimony, the bandits also took Luiz Gaspar da Silva as a hostage, along with his family. The victims were taken together to the witness’s parents’ room. After about an hour, one of them tried to open the door of the room they were in and realized that the door was not locked. As they left, they saw that several rooms had been searched and belongings taken.

This Saturday afternoon, the delegate was at the residence, which underwent an inspection by professionals from the Carlos Éboli Institute (ICCE) and experts from the Félix Pacheco Institute (IFP), who are trying to identify fingerprints left by criminals. Diligences are underway in the region, and agents of the 10th PD are looking for security cameras that may have caught the crime.

Suspects entered the Portuguese consulate in Rio through the forest Photo: Reproduction

Neighbors in the building across the street were surprised by the movement of vehicles throughout the day, according to 47-year-old doorman Renato Martins. According to him, many of them only went to find out what happened this Saturday afternoon.

“I picked up at work at 6 am and saw a police movement, but I didn’t know what it was. The neighbors also only found out later, some came to ask what was going on – he said.

Surrounded by forest, near Morro Dona Marta, the headquarters of the Portuguese Consulate in Brazil is approximately one kilometer from the 10th DP. Luxurious, the consulate building is located in a prime area of ​​Botafogo, which includes, for example, the Corcovado German School and the City Palace.

