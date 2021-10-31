Bank robbery suspects are killed during an exchange of fire with PM, PRF and Bope in Varginha, MG | South of Minas

According to the Federal Highway Police, the confrontations with the men took place in two different approaches. In the first, the suspects attacked the PRF and PM teams, with 18 criminals dying on the spot.

Bulletin: ‘war’ weaponry used by gangs in MG

In a second farm, according to the PRF, another part of the gang was found and in this place, after an intense exchange of fire, seven suspects died.

During the two approaches, explosives, 50 point long weapons and 10 rifles were recovered, in addition to other weapons, ammunition, grenades, vests, miguelitos and 10 stolen vehicles.

The Military Police of Varginha revealed that the suspects had rented a place in the city to stay close to the Military Police Battalion and thus carry out the action.

“It was a joint PRF and PM operation, which resulted in a seizure of strong weapons, a large number of firearms, as well as explosives, ballistic vests that were used by these offenders. What we have so far is that there was this great apprehension in which several criminals are being rescued”, explained Captain Layla Brunnela of the Military Police.

Weapons seized during the PM and PRF operation that resulted in the death of 26 suspects in bank robberies in Varginha (MG) — Photo: Divulgação/Military Police

“It is probably the biggest operation related to the new cangaço here in the country, many offenders would rob a bank and were surprised by our intelligence service integrated with the Federal Highway Police”, he added.

At first, the police confirmed the deaths of 25 people, but hours later confirmed another death. According to police, the suspects were killed after clashing with the police. All involved were aged between 25 and 40 years.

“They came into confrontation with our military police officers and had the proper response. We want to avoid confrontation at all times, we are not going to celebrate any deaths here, this is not the intention of the Minas Gerais Military Police or the Federal Highway Police, but, yes, a precise action of our intelligence, the joint work of the PRF’s intelligence. Actions like this will always be guided by legality, we only made a suitable response to the risk that our policemen suffered,” said the captain of the Military Police.

Also according to the police, a truck that was seized in Muzambinho (MG) would be part of the action, which would take place this Sunday night (31). The vehicle had a false bottom.

Weapons seized during the PM and PRF operation that resulted in the death of 26 suspects in bank robberies in Varginha (MG) — Photo: Divulgação/Military Police

The Federal Highway Police operation was called “Audaces Fortuna Sequitur”. According to the police, she received this name for referring to “luck, which accompanies the bold”. According to the police, the gang had already been investigated for a few months.

According to the Military Police, a press conference will be held this Sunday to clarify the facts. According to the PRF, the occurrence was referred to the Judiciary Police.