Barbara Evans reveals sex of her first baby with Gustavo Theodoro after revealing tea

Model Bárbara Evans announces the sex of her first child with businessman Gustavo Theodoro after revealing tea, broadcast on social network

Barbara Evans (30) announced the sex of their first child!

This Saturday, 30, the model and the beloved, Gustavo Theodoro (30), held a revelation tea, which was broadcast on Instagram, to find out if the baby they are expecting is a girl or boy.

In her feed, the first-time mom shared the moment when they received the news that the baby is a little girl, who will be called ayla. If it were a little boy, it would be named noah.

On that occasion, the dads received friends and family, and the revelation was made by an explosion of fireworks in pink. the daughter of Monique Evans (65), who completed 3 months of pregnancy in October, could not hold back the emotion and even trembled at the news.

Before the fireworks display, the entrepreneur thanked everyone who attended the revelation tea. “Guys, first I just wanted to thank you for being here. My father here together, he can’t help but get emotional. My mother, Barbara’s family, all our friends. We go through many challenges in life, that’s all. it’s just another achievement. We are very happy, it will be a child that we will love a lot and will come with great health. Regardless of whether you are a girl or a boy, I always asked you to be someone who came to make a difference, to help people people around and make a better world, because that’s what we want for everyone”.

Barbara’s pregnancy is the result of in vitro fertilization. In early pregnancy, she was expecting twins, but one of the babies ended up dying.

Barbara Evans shows her first child’s ultrasound

Eager for the arrival of her first child, Barbara Evans shared the latest baby ultrasound on the web. Before the revealing tea, the influencer speculated about the baby’s gender and questioned fans: “Hi guys! Tomorrow my dad and mom will know if I’m Ayla or Noah. What is your opinion?”.

Check out the moment Barbara Evans discovered the sex of her first child:





