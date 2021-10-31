Barbara Evans shows decoration of tea revealing her first child

Everything is ready for Barbara Evans’ revealing tea, scheduled for this Saturday (10/30). The curious on duty will have to wait a little longer to find out if the model and digital influencer will be the mother of a boy or a girl. She gave a spoiler to her more than 1.5 million followers via Instagram Stories and announced that she will discover the long-awaited news through colorful fireworks, which are scheduled for 7pm.

The daughter of the presenter Monique Evans also showed on her social network the tea decoration, with a teddy bear theme and the colors blue and pink – representing Noah or Ayla, names chosen for the child – very well explored in every detail. All very classic and chic. “Look at this, for God’s sake. Look at the most beautiful thing”, said Barbara, showing the table, with a three-story cake, many flowers and balloons scattered around.

Barbara Evans is almost four months pregnant. The child is the result of a relationship with businessman Gustavo Theodoro. This Friday (10/29), the champion of A Fazenda 6, from Record, shared records of the baby’s most recent ultrasound. “I think my parents don’t sleep tonight,” she wrote, simulating a conversation between the child and the followers.

