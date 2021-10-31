Batista ‘resurrects’ in In Times of the Emperor to read his own will · TV News

Dead in a lie, Batista (Ernani Moraes) will “resurrect” in Nos Tempos do Imperador to read his own will. The rogue will discover that Lota (Paula Cohen) intends to hand over her inheritance and will put an end to the farce in the Globo telenovela. “Daddy is alive”, will be surprised by Nélio (João Pedro Zappa).

In the newsletter by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the farmer let his wife believe that he was on a sunk ship. Considered dead, the countryman took the opportunity to live far from the madwoman for a while and fall into the arms of Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues).

In the aired scenes next Monday (1st) , Tonico’s advisor (Alexandre Nero) will arrive home with the notary. “He’s already going to read the will”, will affirm Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes). “Go ahead! Walk, read, read!” the baroness will send, eager to get her hands on the money.

“I, João Batista Pindaíba, in perfect use of my mental faculties…”, the professional will begin to read. However, the moment will be interrupted precisely by the arrival of the farmer, who will have his clothes torn and soaked.

“Lota! I’m back! Jeez, I didn’t die a damn thing! You can have fun, the father is alive”, will cry Ernani Moraes’ character, leaving everyone shocked. The nobleman will question who the man with the family is. “Baptist! That… The notary who came to read your will,” will let go.

shameless lie

“Testament? Nothing! You can go away, no one hit the pans, no!”, the rogue will shoot. The professional will leave the house, and Lupita will enter the place pretending to be surprised to see her lover alive.

“The soul of Mr. Batista! I have clairvoyance, mistress, I am seeing the spirit of your husband. Go to the light!”, the coconut candy seller will stage. “What light? That wasn’t for the better, nothing. He still insisted on showing up when the notary was going to give everything to me!”, Lota complains.

“The important thing is that Dad is alive! How good!”, Nelio will be moved, hugging his father. “How did you escape? Everyone who was on the ship ended up at the bottom of the sea,” Bernardinho will wonder.

“I was very lucky! When the ship sank, I clung to a log that was passing by and I was floating for a few days”, will lie the crook. “Log? What was a log doing in the middle of the sea, dammit?” the baroness will ask. “Miracle! It’s a thing of Iemanjá, the queen of the waters! I always make an offering to her”, will claim Lupita, trying to outwit her mistress.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

