Beauty, health and tourism in the South | Advertising Special – Unimed South

Em Movimento follows its path to talk about a region that keeps the memory of a Holy Spirit at the height of the coffee cycle. There are three municipalities: Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, Muqui and Mimoso do Sul, where we also find breathtaking landscapes.

Right away we saw the peak of the pontoons. A stone with almost 2000 meters of altitude, which is in the district of Conceição do Muqui, in Mimoso do Sul and is attracting the attention of many visitors. This buzz around the place made Claudinei, who lives 600 meters from the rock, change professions and specialize as a guide leading visitors to reach the top.

Due to tourism, the entrepreneurial spirit emerged in the south. Many people are creating new forms of income and turning the local economy with restaurants, inns and cafes, after all, raw materials are not lacking. In 2013, Iphan identified 46 coffee farms dating back to the 19/20 century.

The next place we’re going to explore is Muqui which also has farms. Santa Rita is one of the best known for being open to visitation. It has 14 rooms, 4 rooms and preserves furniture and objects that were left to tell a story. The owners invested in a leisure structure for the region, with an inn, lake and restaurant.

And so, with safety, technology, health, natural beauty and entrepreneurship, is the summary of a beautiful region, in development and that takes care of its own.