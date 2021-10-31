Beto Carrero and Playcenter team up to try to buy Hopi Hari – 10/30/2021 – Market

The parks Beto Carrero World and Playcenter joined together to present a proposal to purchase the Hopi Hari park, located in Vinhedo (SP), which has been facing a judicial reorganization process since 2016. Wet’n Wild, Senpar, RTSC and KR Capital also do part of the group that made the proposal.

In a statement, the group states that the plan includes the repayment of the debt of R$ 250 million in the park and the forecast of more than R$ 150 million in investments for the recovery of the site.

The proposal was presented last Tuesday (26) and will be analyzed at the next Hopi Hari’s judicial reorganization meeting, scheduled for next Wednesday (3). According to the group, the plan has the support of creditors PrevHab and BNDES.

Hopi Hari did not comment on the proposal until this text was published.

The group claims that the purchase of Hopi Hari “will be just the beginning of a major tourist investment in the region.”

The region of the cities of Vinhedo, Itupeva, Jundiaí and Louveira, about 75 km from the city of São Paulo, has, in addition to Hopi Hari, attractions such as the Wet’n Wild park, the Quality resort, the SerrAzul shopping mall and the Outlet Premium. The state government intends to inaugurate on November 30 the tourist district of Serra Azul in the region, in an area of ​​41 square kilometers of the cities.

The objective of the tourist district is to attract investments that consolidate the region’s leisure potential. To be considered a district, according to the decree approved by the São Paulo Legislative Assembly in June, it is necessary to have cultural, historical, environmental and economic interest, seafront or the presence of leisure complexes and theme parks.

The district has a steering committee, which draws up a master plan for the region’s tourism. Any work or modification done there needs the approval of the council and must follow the guidelines of the plan, and the goal is that only attractions that are related to the tourist activity are developed. Restaurants are welcome, factories are not.

To help attract investments, the law provides for tax benefits and access to credit.