Biden withdraws family license from package and USA remains on the list of 7 countries in the world that do not offer benefits

EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO United States is on the list of 7 countries that do not offer paid family leave



The president of U.S, Joe Biden, withdrew, on Thursday, 29, the proposal for paid family leave from its social security package. The conversations initially pointed to a 12-week paid break, which included leave for new parents and care for the elderly. The period was then reduced to four weeks to meet the demands of two talkative Democratic senators: Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. However, when the project was officially presented by Biden on Thursday, the section was no longer included in the package. That’s why Manchin continued against the benefit and the Democrats needed their entire caucus to pass the measure in the Senate.

As a result, the United States remains on the list of the only 7 countries in the world that do not offer any such benefits to the population. According to Bloomberg, the other countries are the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea and Tonga. Thus, the North American country is unique among the 28 developed nations that are part of OECD (Organization for Cooperation and Development) without a paid family leave policy.