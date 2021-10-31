Bil’s team criticizes lines about model’s penis size

Gustavo Soares – Special for Uai

posted on 10/30/2021 5:54 PM / updated on 10/30/2021 5:57 PM



(credit: Playback/Record TV)

The team and fans of the model Bil Araújo, the Arcrebiano, are outraged after the duo Rico Melquiades and Dayane Mello made pejorative comments about the size of the ex- BBB’s penis in A Fazenda 13.

During the night of this Saturday (30/10), the subject became one of the most talked about on Twitter. The controversy began when Rico created a theory about the behavior of the ex-No Limite. “Guys, look here, listen to Day and me. We found out why Bil is so frustrated. Do you know why?”, he teased.

The model then completed the reasoning in a mocking way. “Because he has a small air,” he said. “By the swim trunks, we can see and there’s nothing there, friend,” added Rico.

On social networks, fans of the model did not like the lines and asked for respect from the pawn. A few hours later, the official profile of the participant also called for respect.

“We totally repudiate the way it’s been exposed today, it doesn’t concern anyone but Bil. We totally repudiate the way they’re doing it to achieve it.”

