Bolsa Família (2003-2021): after 18 years, the end of a success story – 10/30/2021

“It is unacceptable that we are seeing, impassive, scenes of food being searched in the garbage truck, bones being disputed in the butchers, hunger and anemia among children and their families as something natural.”

(Paola Carvalho, in “El País”, edition of October 20, 2021, the day Bolsa Família turned 18, shortly before it died).

***

In the government that came to destroy everything that was done before, and then begin to build, as newly inaugurated President Jair Bolsonaro proudly announced, during a meeting with American conservative leaders in Washington, another step in the first part of his project was concluded this Friday, with the last payment of the Bolsa Família program, revoked by Provisional Measure 1.061/2021, which created the Auxílio Brasil, in August, but has not yet been voted on by the National Congress.

There is still no date for the start of the second stage, that of rebuilding the program, under another name, and the country.

There is only one small detail: where will the money come from to pay R$ 400 per month to 17 million families, as the broken government of Paulo Guedes intends (currently there are 14 million)?

“It’s been 18 years of a success story, wasted”, wrote in a social network the economist Tereza Campello, who was minister of Social Development and Fight against Hunger during the Dilma Rousseff government.

Considered by the UN as one of the best income transfer programs in the world, reproduced today in dozens of countries, Bolsa Família has already been the subject of 19,000 studies on the program registered in the CNPq’s Lattes Platform (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development).

“Do you know how many of these studies were used to support the extinction of Bolsa Família? Zero”.

The new aid, in addition to helping to improve the president’s popularity in an election year, has only one objective: to erase the main imprint of PT governments, as Lula is still the main obstacle to Bolsonaro’s reelection.

The biggest achievement of Bolsa Família in these 18 years was to serve as an instrument to reduce social inequality in the period, as shown by recent surveys published by Folha last week.

In addition to helping to take Brazil off the Map of Hunger, to which we have already returned in the scenes described by Paola Carvalho in “El País”, the PT program, according to the BBC, reduced infant mortality by 16%, increased female participation. and it reduced school dropout rates, reduced regional inequality, improved food insecurity indicators, had a multiplier effect on GDP (each BRL 1 invested in the program generated an implementation of BRL 1.78 in GDP) and 69% of the first beneficiaries found the “exit door”, as shown by a report by Vinícius Valfré, in Estadão.

In it, the reporter tells the story of the Martins family, from Unaí, Minas Gerais, who, with the R$ 110 monthly received from Bolsa Família, started making mush to sell.

“I lived in my little house, I invented it to make mush. The two oldest daughters started working. The girl from the city hall said I could renew Bolsa Família. I said: `No, I won’t renew it anymore. There’s someone out there who they need it more than I do. There are people there with small children,” said Vanilda Martins, 58, mother of three, who did not stop studying, one of the first to leave the program because she no longer wanted to depend on the government.

One of them, Simara, 34, currently owns a clothing company in Taguatinga, in the Federal District, where she employs 7 employees and sends beachwear even to Europe.

Of the 1.15 million people covered by the program created by former president Lula in Provisional Measure 132/2003, replacing Fome Zero, 795,000 pioneers of Bolsa Família (69%) left the program, according to data gathered by Estadão during a period. year.

The big difference, it is worth noting, is that for Lula, Zero Hunger, which became Bolsa Família, was a life program – guaranteeing three meals a day to all Brazilians – and not just an emergency arrangement to dispute elections.

It was the result of years of work by the group headed in the PT by agronomist and farmer José Gomes da Silva and continued by his son José Graziano, who would become minister of the Lula government and later director-general of FAO, the UN agency concerned. to combat poverty and hunger.

Another name that cannot be forgotten is that of Minister Patrus Ananias, of Social Welfare, a wise professor from Minas Gerais, who set up Bolsa Família in the midst of shooting from opposition parties, owners of large lands and sectors of the media . Nothing happened by chance.

Behind this program, there was a long history, with hundreds of real-life characters, from the academy to the Movimento dos Sem Terra (MST), built over three defeated presidential campaigns, before Lula’s arrival to power in 2003. Sei what I’m talking about because I participated in this fight from the beginning and worked with Minister Patrus in implementing the program.

We have suffered from many deaths in the last two years, but the one at Bolsa Família was one of the ones that made me sadder, because it will leave thousands of orphans, and it was one of the least regretted.

Let Auxílio Brasil come soon, whatever it may be, come from whoever comes. More than 19 million Brazilians can no longer stand to go hungry.

Life goes on.