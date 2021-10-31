Bolsonaro and the speech defending vaccination at the G20 summit in Rome – Baptista Chagas de Almeida

Bolsonaro participates yesterday and today in the summit of the richest countries in the world (photo: JACQUES WITT/AFP/POOL)

The official TV of the Brazilian government, as it always does in events like this one, did not broadcast the speech live. The transcript was released only later by the office of the President of the Republic. “For Brazil, the efforts of the G20 should focus on fighting the current pandemic, which continues to plague many countries.” He pretends that the world believed in those who, until now, have not been vaccinated, only chloroquine he insists on divulging, although the whole world discards it.

But there was more to the country’s leader, Jair Messias Bolsonaro: “We understand, therefore, that it is up to the G20 to make additional efforts to produce vaccines, medicines and treatments in developing countries.” The scientific community around the world recommends vaccination even for those who have already been contaminated by COVID-19.

Just out of curiosity, the official agenda of the President of the Republic of yesterday is worth it: “Reception by the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi; first session, with lunch at work; economy and global health, bilateral meeting with the secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann. And finally: the official dinner offered by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to the leaders of the G20.

“Mask a sign of respect. I respect you, you respect me. I protect you and you protect me. The non-use of the mask demonstrates an absurd lack of politeness”. Who says infectologist Carlos Starling. And he makes it clearer: “Belo Horizonte had, according to Imperial College, a completely independent English institution, the lowest mortality rate among 14 capitals. If they had managed the pandemic that BH had, we would have 329 thousand fewer deaths in the country”.

To conclude, “I have never, under any circumstances, at any time, dealt with, looked for, suggested or got involved in the facts mentioned, which I only learned about now”. He added that the necessary measures should be taken so that the competent authorities can investigate the facts”. So says Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who claims to be the victim of an “unprecedented defamatory campaign.”

The former president of the Federal Senate, Davi Alcolumbre, made a point of saying that he was “surprised by a complaint that points to the alleged hiring of phantom employees and even the reprehensible confiscation of salaries”. The senator accused of a scheme of cracks, valued at R$ 2 million. The practice was denounced by six of its former employees.

the green peace



“The subdivision of public agencies and the scrapping of environmental agencies. Regardless of who will occupy the position, the anti-environmental policy will continue and we will continue without competent direction in the management of our conservation units”, highlighted, yesterday, the spokeswoman for Public Policies of Greenpeace, Thais Bannwart, when condemning the constant change in command of the organ. The fact that the president of the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), Fernando Lorencini, was fired by Minister Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI).

fake news



“I am fine. I also have a lot of popular support. We have a good team of ministers. I didn’t accept anyone’s nomination. I was the one who put everyone in”. The President of the Republic, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, said it during the meeting of the leaders of the G20, the largest economies in the world, this Saturday. And there was more: “The economy is coming back very strong. The media as always attacking, we are resisting well”.

Boris Johnson (photo: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP)



And this climate?



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (photo) announced that the UK will donate 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to developing countries. The action is part of efforts to share vaccines with countries that need it most. The announcement was made by the premi upon arriving in Rome for the G20 summit. The UK leader also hopes to focus G20 discussions on climate commitments as he prepares to host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-26), which begins today in Scotland.

To remember



What happened in the CPI of the Pandemic served as a warning and prompted measures like these, which aim to guarantee places for women in all commissions and CPIs of the Senate going forward, as well as the proposal that strengthens our presence in the leaders’ meeting, said Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS). Her colleague Eliziane Gama recalled that several parts of the final report are due to contributions from the women’s bench. The CPI inscribed in its history the participation of senators, bringing to the debates a female perspective and perspective on a serious issue that affected almost all Brazilian families.

It was yesterday



The leaders of the United States (US), Germany, France and the United Kingdom gathered at the G20 summit in Rome to discuss how to move forward in discussions with Iran on the country’s nuclear program. Iran’s talks with six world powers are trying to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal. And they are scheduled to resume in November. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting separately to debate the issue.

PINGAFOGO



Just in time, just for the record: the head of the Brazilian Executive, Jair Bolsonaro was received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who is presiding over this edition of the G20, and took off the mask for the official photo. Inside the event site, the other leaders also did not use protection.

One more In time: A high-ranking US official told reporters that the meeting was Merkel’s initiative and would give leaders an opportunity to address the topic before the approaching critical period.

And there’s more from Angela Merkel: “It will be a serious opportunity to check the signs, before we enter a very vital moment” in relation to the issue. They are meeting separately to debate the issue.

The President of the United States of America, Democrat Joe Biden, asked when entering the meeting, when he wanted talks with Iran to resume, he simply replied: “They are being scheduled.”

Thus, the way to wait for such an agenda that interests the whole world so much. A good Sunday to all. Keep enjoying the holiday. THE END!