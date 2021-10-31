Bolsonaro complains about ‘nervosinho’ market and talks about ‘plan B’ for PEC dos Precatórios

In Rome, where he traveled due to the G20 meeting, the president said he is not concerned about the repeated postponements of the House; project is essential for the expansion of Brazil Aid

Ettori Ferrari/EFE/EPA Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, welcomes Jair Bolsonaro at the G20 summit in Rome



In conversation with journalists in front of the Brazilian embassy in Rome, where he is due to meet the G20 (group of countries with the largest economies in the world), the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) criticized the recent movements of the Brazilian Stock Exchange and assured that it had a “plan B” in case the PEC of Precatório be rejected in the Chamber. The federal government hopes to split the Treasury’s debts in order to open a space in the Budget and, thus, be able to boost the Brazil Aid, substitute for Bolsa Família. “The average value of the new social program will be corrected by 17.84% this November. In December, after the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios, the government will pay a supplement that will guarantee each family, until December 2022, the receipt of at least R$ 400 per month”, informed the Ministry of Citizenship, in a note published on Friday. fair, 29.

In other words, Planalto Palace already has the approval of the PEC in Congress. “The option being discussed at the Ministry of Economy is the PEC text”, declared the new Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago. However, the vote in plenary has been postponed time after time and has left the government on its feet. A task force was set up to try to win the 308 votes needed to pass the proposal. Even if she passes the Chamber of Deputies, there is no certainty that she will repeat her performance in the Senate. Bolsonaro, however, is calm. “I am a parachutist, I always have a spare parachute with me”, he declared. “Those who reason and have intelligence always have a plan B”, he added, without specifying what his alternative is.

The president told journalists that he highlighted the country’s economic recovery to his G20 peers. “Brazil did its homework [durante a pandemia], did not measure efforts to assist the most needy”, he stated. Now, he says, the goal is “to invest in the recovery of the economy”. Bolsonaro, however, expects more market understanding. “The market is always nervous and disturbs Brazil a lot. You have to understand that if Brazil is bad, they [investidores] will get hurt too.”