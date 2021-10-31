Bolsonaro does not participate in photo of G20 leaders at Fontana di Trevi | World

This was the only meeting with authorities of the day informed by the Presidency. According to Planalto’s Twitter account, the meeting took place “on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders Summit.” Details of the meeting were not disclosed.

Bolsonaro’s official agenda says that the president will attend the closing session of the G20 meeting this Sunday, but does not mention meetings with heads of state.

Even with few events scheduled, the president did not participate this Sunday morning in the tour of the G20 leaders in Rome, who took a photo at the Trevi Fountain, a well-known tourist attraction.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, was also one of those absent from the photo.

There is no official information as to why Bolsonaro chose not to join the tour with the other G20 leaders.

1 of 1 World leaders toss lucky coin at the Trevi Fountain in Italy; Bolsonaro did not participate in the tour. — Photo: Disclosure/G20 Italy World leaders toss lucky coin at the Trevi Fountain in Italy; Bolsonaro did not participate in the tour. — Photo: Disclosure/G20 Italy

Bolsonaro’s participation in the G20 meeting has been marked by an empty agenda. Heads of state and government showed little interest in interacting with Bolsonaro.

In informal talks at the summit, Bolsonaro preferred to talk, for example, with President Recep Erdogan, of Turkey, than with Olaf Scholz, victorious in the last legislative elections in Germany. Realizing that he had been ignored by the Brazilian, the German went to talk to Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, of the United Kingdom, Justin Trudeau, of Canada, and Narendra Modi, of India, highlighted Radio France Internationale (RFI).

At the opening ceremony of the G20 on Saturday, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi greeted many heads of state and government with a handshake. But the host avoided President Jair Bolsonaro. The distance between the two leaders drew the attention of the Italian press, which highlighted that the Brazilian leader categorically stated that “he will not be vaccinated against Covid-19”.

Bolsonaro participated, this Saturday night (30), in the official dinner offered by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to the leaders of the G20. According to Planalto, the president also participated in a bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann.

World leaders toss lucky coin at the Trevi Fountain in Rome

Bolsonaro spoke at the G20 during a leaders’ lunch held on Saturday. Journalists were left out and the images were not released, and the Planalto Palace’s press office published the full text of the president’s speech on social media.

The president said in a speech that the G20 needs to make “additional efforts” to ensure the production of vaccines against Covid.

Although at the G20 the president demanded “additional efforts” for the production of vaccines against Covid, Bolsonaro said on the 13th that he will not be vaccinated. The scientific community recommends vaccination even for those who have already had Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bolsonaro has criticized the Covid vaccine; promotes agglomerations; criticizes the use of a mask; and advocates treatment with drugs proven to be ineffective for the disease.

National and international medical entities and the scientific community recommend vaccination as prevention measures for Covid; avoid agglomerations; wear a mask; and sanitize your hands.

In a meeting with the president of Turkey, Bolsonaro lies about the situation of the Brazilian economy