Bolsonaro leaves criticism of Fernández aside and has a friendly meeting with Argentine president – Politics

BRASILIA — The President Jair Bolsonaro decided for a truce in the criticism of the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, and this Saturday had a quick and friendly meeting with the leader of the neighboring country during the G20 summit, which takes place this weekend in Rome, Italy.

Video released by Bolsonaro on social media shows a handshake accompanied by laughter from both parties. It is not possible to know, however, what the two talked about.

The president’s posture clashes with the repeated criticisms he tends to make of Argentina and Fernández’s administration. Frequently, especially in live broadcasts on social networks and to supporters in front of the Planalto Palace, Bolsonaro says that the neighboring country is on the way to becoming a Venezuela, as a result of measures taken by Casa Rosada to contain the new coronavirus.

In addition to Fernández, the Brazilian president had quick meetings with Prime Ministers Mario Draghi (Italy), Boris Johnson (United Kingdom) and Narendra Modi (India). In addition, he spoke with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to whom he said that Petrobras is a problem.

Between formal meetings, Bolsonaro was at the end of the morning (Brasilia time) with the secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann. Later, he participates in a dinner hosted by the president of Italy, Sergio Matarella.