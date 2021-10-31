Bolsonaro says he has plan B if PEC is not approved

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said today that he has a plan B for the payment of Auxílio Brasil of R$400 if the PEC dos Precatórios is not approved. The vote on the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) has already been postponed three times and should be held next Wednesday (3). Bolsonaro said he was worried about the postponements “because the year is ending”.

“If I pay this debt, the ministries will practically run out of resources for 2022. I’m a parachutist, I always have a reserve parachute with me,” he told reporters in Rome, where he attends the meeting of G20 leaders. “Those who reason and have intelligence always have a plan B”, he added when asked what he would do if the government’s proposal does not pass. He, however, did not say what Plan B would be.

Still in conversation with a journalist, the president said that he told the other leaders at the first meeting that “Brazil is doing very well in its economic recovery, especially in terms of employment.”

Bolsonaro stated that “Brazil has done its homework, has spared no effort to serve the most needy” and that now it is necessary to “invest now in the recovery of the economy”.

Changes

Precatório are bonds that represent debts that the federal government has with individuals and companies, arising from definitive court decisions. When the court decision is final, the precatório is issued and becomes part of the federal government’s payment schedule.

The text that is in the Chamber brings two main changes. First, it allows the postponement of the payment of part of the court orders owed by the Federal Government in 2022. This would generate a fiscal space of around R$ 44 billion.

An advocate of changes in the rules for the payment of court orders, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has been calling the need to pay R$ 89 billion in court orders next year as a “meteor” on the economy. According to the ministry, there is no space in the budget. In comparison, the 2021 budget provides for the discharge of R$ 54.7 billion in court orders.

Second, the PEC brings a new dynamic to the spending ceiling, the constitutional fiscal rule that limits public spending to the previous year’s Budget, corrected for inflation.

The text provides that the limit is no longer determined by the inflation accumulated in 12 months up to June of the previous year, but by the rate calculated in the 12 months up to December of the previous year. With this technical change, there would be a slack of R$ 39 billion in 2022.

It takes at least 308 favorable votes in two rounds, out of a total of 513 deputies, to approve the PEC in the Chamber.