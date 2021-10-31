Bonner goes out of his way to explain what Globo’s management has decided

Globo began to release the use of masks by its reporters outdoors. The decision took some viewers by surprise and William Bonner had to explain the new measure in Jornal Nacional.

According to the presenter, some journalists and interviewees will only appear without the item of protection against Covid-19 if they comply with certain protocols.

“With the advance of vaccination, whenever the health authorities of each state or municipality recommend the release of the use of masks, our reporters and interviewees may appear without protection, provided that the rate of complete vaccination in the municipality has reached the minimum of 65% of the population”, explained the journalist.

Then, the public was able to watch a report by Bette Lucchese on the flexibility of the use of masks in open spaces, implemented by the city of Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth remembering that the measure was already being applied by international reporters, due to the advance of vaccination in some countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal.