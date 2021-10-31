Booed in Barcelona by ’empty’ Camp Nou, Coutinho gets the worst news report: ‘Patience is over’

Coutinho returned to the field for Barcelona this Saturday (30), but his performance was criticized by newspapers and fans who went to the Camp Nou

In the first game after Ronald Koeman’s departure, the Barcelona received the Alave at the Camp Nou for the 12th round of Laliga this Saturday (30). On a night with ‘Messi’s goals’, the two teams were tied 1-1.

For Philippe Coutinho, the match was not the best. After entering Aguero’s place at the end of the first stage due to an injury to the Argentine, the Brazilian had a lackluster performance.

to the newspaper sport, his match was worthy of a note 4, the lowest among the athletes who entered the field, along with Lenglet, Dest, Ter Stegen, Piqué and Mingueza.

“The fans have already exhausted their patience with the Brazilian, who was conditioned by the whistles received, just entering the field. He collapsed and lost a lot of balls. It didn’t go well”, wrote the diary.

The Brazilian was booed by the fans at the ’empty’ Camp Nou. Since full capacity at the stadium again, Saturday’s audience was the smallest, with 37,278 people present.