Botafogo demonstrates focus and, in October, approaches the final goal; see what’s missing for access

The 32nd round of the Series B of Brasileirão, O Botafogo closes October having taken important steps towards the final goal of the season: access to the elite of national football. In the five rounds of the month, the team Enderson Moreira gave a good response to the defeat at home, for the Hawaii, and showed focus for extra-field problems not to influence the next four rounds.

The answer to the setback at home (only the second in Serie B) was immediate, by winning the CRB 2-0. The positive streak followed with a goalless draw against the cruise, away from home, and with the 3-0 triumph over the Brusque, in one of the team’s best performances of the season. At the time, the team still showed total focus, by not letting the extra-field influence the game, marked by a silent protest for the delay in image rights – which was resolved, as promised, by the club’s management the following week.

The end of the month was not perfect, with the right to the leadership, as the team was 1 to 1 with the Goiás, out of home. The result – yet another one in front of a rival who is in the G4 – is not to be overlooked, and allows Botafogo to see the real possibility of a title in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship Series B, even though the final objective remains the return to the football elite.

In November, the final six rounds of Serie B will be played. With three games in their domains, Botafogo has everything to gain access without fear. After all, the club, in its domains, is the one with the best performance in the second division: 83.3% (13 wins, one draw and two defeats in 16 matches).

Accounts for access and title can now be done. According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Botafogo has a 96% chance of rising and 38.7% of being champion.

Check out the team’s schedule in November, in the final stretch of Series B:

3/11 – 33rd round of the Brasileirão

– Botafogo x Guarani, at Nilton Santos

11/7 – 34th round of the Brasileirão

– Vasco x Botafogo, in São Januário

11/11 – 35th round of the Brasileirão

– Ponte Preta x Botafogo, at Moisés Lucarelli

11/15 – 36th round of the Brasileirão

– Botafogo x Operário, at Nilton Santos

16, 19 or 20/11* – 37th round of the Brasileirão

– Brasil de Pelotas x Botafogo, in Bento Freitas

11/27* – 38th round of the Brasileirão

– Botafogo x Guarani, at Nilton Santos

*Round with times, dates and places not yet detailed by CBF