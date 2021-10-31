Botafogo’s 12-year-old jewel, Giovanna Waksman plays between boys and scores in the semifinal against Vasco

Giovanna took off at full speed, crossed the midfield line, dribbled the marking and, at the entrance to the big rival area, submitted by cover. A beautiful goal by the Botafogo player that drew the applause of the audience who followed the game against Vasco, for the semifinal of the Super 8 Cup for under-12 teams. The feat, recorded on video, had repercussions on social networks. Not just for the beauty at the time of completion. But also because alvinegra was the only girl in a men’s game.

With that goal, Giovanna helped Botafogo beat Vasco by 3-0. The final will be next Tuesday, against Flamengo.

TELL YOU IT’S SHE! The young Giovanna, spawn of the @BotafogoFem who has been playing for the Sub-12 at Alvinegro, plays a lot. With an assistance and this GOALÇO, the little #Glorious helped Fogão in the 3-0 victory over Vasco in the Super 8 Tournament. #TheMinasSãoFire pic.twitter.com/pD7T9lrLs1 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) October 30, 2021

Giovanna is not just any player on the team. It’s shirt 10. The 12-year-old midfielder is seen as promising and has already scored 15 goals in 2021. All between U-12 and U-13 boys.

The jewel joined Botafogo earlier this year. As the club does not have a youth category for women’s football, Giovanna trains and plays with the boys. But she eventually participates in the activities of the women’s professional team. He has even played in a friendly against the Brazilian under-20 team. He just doesn’t participate in official games with the alvinegras because they are forbidden to children under 16 years old.

According to Lance newspaper, Giovanna will be loaned to Internacional after the Super 8 decision. She will compete in the women’s Nike Cup for the Colorado U17 team. It will return to General Severiano at the end of the year.