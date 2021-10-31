Brazil arrives as an outcast at the Climate Conference

This week, the Brazilian government will adhere to a new pact for the protection of forests, which will be announced on November 2, and has adopted a narrative that it has taken action to try to build consensus. In fact, last week, Itamaraty brought together the ambassadors of Europe in Brasília to explain the government’s stance at the conference and guarantee that it will adopt a constructive attitude.

But the diplomacy’s seduction operation runs into at least two big problems. The first is the deep international distrust of Brazil. If national negotiators try to convey an image of moderation, deforestation data shows that destruction has gained new impetus over the past three years.

For foreign negotiators, Brazil’s credibility today is “close to zero” and only a reversal in deforestation numbers will be able to re-establish a climate of dialogue with foreign powers. “It’s no use coming with a conciliatory speech anymore. Now, we want proof that things will change,” he admitted to UOL a European diplomat, on relations with Brazil.

The other problem is the finding by international entities, including the UN, that the Bolsonaro government has promoted a dismantling of the country’s environmental policy structures.

For negotiators, both Brazilian and foreign, COP26 is not just another bureaucratic meeting. For the country where the Amazon has most of the forest, the meeting represents the definition of its place in the world and how the country hopes to insert itself in the new world economy.