Brazil has a week with fewer deaths by Covid-19 since April 2020

Brazil registered 232 deaths and 10,683 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Thus, this Saturday (30), the daily moving averages of deaths and infections were 320 and 11,505, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 607,694 deaths and 21,804,094 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the total of the epidemiological week ended this Saturday, the country accumulated 2,237 deaths reported by the disease, the lowest number in more than a year and a half, since the week ended on April 25, 2020 (1,669).

In the weekly count, there were 80,535 new cases, a slight increase from two weeks ago (71,545).

Vaccination protects more than infection

Vaccination against Covid-19 protects people from coronavirus infection far more effectively than previous infection, said a team of researchers led by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the CDC. People who were unvaccinated and ended up in hospital were five times more likely to have Covid-19 than people who were vaccinated in the past three to six months, they found. Read more.

Sputnik Light in Latin America

Although it still does not have the green light from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Sputnik Light vaccine is beginning to emerge in Latin America. This week, the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, created by the Gamaleya Institute, began to be applied to young people aged 18 to 29 in Nicaragua, one of the two countries in the region that has already authorized its use. Read more.

Pfizer for children

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency similar to Anvisa in the United States, issued an emergency use authorization this Friday (29) for the vaccine against Covid-19 by Pfizer for children aged 5 to 11 years. This is the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized in the country for younger children. Read more.

Reinforcement of Coronavac

The application of a booster dose of the Coronavac vaccine against Covid-19 increases the effectiveness of the immunizer to 80.2%, according to the Ministry of Health of Chile. The additional dose also increases the protection against hospitalizations from 84% to 88%. Read more.

