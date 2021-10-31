Brazil records the lowest average of deaths by covid since April 2020 – 10/30/2021

Brazil registered today 260 deaths by covid-19. Thus, the total number of deaths from the disease reached 607,764. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 314 people died a day as a result of covid-19 in the last seven days, the lowest number since April 27, 2020 — when it registered 287.

Today’s rate is -4% lower than the figure 14 days ago, which points to a steady trend in the country’s deaths. The moving average has been below 400 for 19 days and below 350 since October 23rd.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, three states have had no deaths from covid-19. They are: Acre, Amapá and Roraima.

There was a decrease in the moving average of deaths in 13 states and the Federal District, while six were discharged. Another seven had stability.

Of the regions, Midwest and North had fall, with -20% and -35% respectively. The others remained stable: Northeast (-3%), Southeast (-4%) and South (12%).

As of 20:00 yesterday, 9,940 new cases of coronavirus were registered and the average of positive tests was 11,246. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,801,701 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-1%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-21%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-14%)

North region

Rondônia: stable (13%)

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (-13%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (50%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-19%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-41%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-41%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: high (17%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-7%)

Ministry data

The Ministry of Health reported today that Brazil registered 232 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 607,694 deaths across the country.

According to data released by the folder, there were 10,693 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, bringing to 21,804,094 the total number of infected since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,992,510 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 203,890 being followed up.

Without getting vaccinated, Bolsonaro extols immunization in a speech at the G20

The only leader of the G20 not vaccinated against covid-19, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) today defended the fight against the pandemic as a global priority for the leaders of the bloc, which brings together the largest economies on the planet.

In a speech given at the group’s summit in Rome, Bolsonaro said that Brazil “has committed to an extensive and efficient vaccination program, in parallel with an agenda of emergency aid and job preservation to protect the most vulnerable.”

The president also gave numbers of vaccinations in the country, which he stressed to be taking place “on a voluntary basis”. In recent months, Bolsonaro has repeatedly claimed not to be immunized, but official information is not available because the government has imposed 100-year secrecy on his vaccination card.

At the G20 summit, Bolsonaro ended his speech by calling on the bloc’s members to guarantee immunizations and other supplies to nations outside the bloc.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.