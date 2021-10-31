Brazil registers over 260 deaths by Covid; moving average is lowest since April 2020 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (30) 260 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 607,764 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 314 — below the 400 mark for the 19th day in a row and the lowest since April 27, 2020 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -4% and points stability.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Saturday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Sunday (24): 337

Monday (25): 338

Tuesday (26): 342

Wednesday (27): 346

Thursday (28): 337

Friday (29): 328

Saturday (30): 314

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

The state of Acre did not register new deaths and cases on the last day, and Amapá did not report new deaths. The state of Roraima has not updated the number of deaths this Saturday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,801,701 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 9,940 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,246 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of +15% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 607,764

607,764 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 260

260 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 314 (14-day variation: -4%)

314 (14-day variation: -4%) Total confirmed cases: 21,801,701

21,801,701 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 9,940

9,940 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,246 (variation in 14 days: +15%)

On the rise (6 states): PR, RS, SP, BA, PE and RN

PR, RS, SP, BA, PE and RN In stability (7 states): SC, ES, RJ, RO, MA, PB and GO

SC, ES, RJ, RO, MA, PB and GO Falling (12 states and the DF): MG, DF, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, PA, TO, AL, CE, PI and SE

MG, DF, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, PA, TO, AL, CE, PI and SE Not updated (1 state): RR

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 115 million people are fully immunized when taking the second or single dose of Covid immunizers. According to data from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Saturday (30), there are 115.785,035 people who received the doses, a number that represents 54.28% of the population.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 154,623,146 people, which represents 72.48% of the population.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 278,714,454 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -1%

MG: -21%

RJ: -14%

SP: 18%

DF: -19%

GO: -14%

MS: -41%

MT: -41%

AC: -50%

AM: -30%

AP: -50%

PA: -26%

RO: 13%

RR: did not update the data this Saturday (30)

TO: -23%

AL: -22%

BA: 20%

EC: -42%

MA: -13%

PB: 8%

PE: 49%

PI: -43%

RN: 50%

SE: -25%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District

