Brazilian Modern Logistics’ first ATR 72-500 aircraft become known

Information received from sources close to the company report which will be two of the first ATR 72-500 of the company Modern Logistics.

As we previously reported, Brazilian Modern Logistics is looking to diversify its fleet and, as part of the project, plans to introduce ATR-72 freighter turboprop aircraft, a smaller model, which would access markets that could not be explored by Boeings.

The process has been evolving. A few months ago, the company opened vacancies for turboprop commanders, in parallel it is working on the inclusion of the model in its operating certificate and, now, two aircraft reserved for the company become known.

1) ATR 72-500 – EC-JQL (msn 726): is a 15-year-old aircraft, initially received by Binter Canarias and, years later, transferred to CanaryFly. It last flew in April 2021 and has been stationed at Gran Canaria airport since then.

2) ATR 72-500 – EC-KGI (msn 752): 14 years old, this is an aircraft that has always flown for companies in the Canary Islands, in the colors of Naysa Aerotaxis, Binter Canarias and CanaryFly. Its last flight took place in January 2021 and, since then, it has been stored at the airport in Gran Canaria.

A date for the arrival of the ATR-72-500 aircraft or their quantity has not yet been released.

In addition to turboprops, the company has also previously announced that it would seek to renew its Boeing 737-400F fleet with newer jets, in particular the Boeing 737-800F, but on this plan there has been no new public information.



