Brazilians cross borders and generate lines of cars in Argentina looking for cheaper fuel

Finding gasoline at half the price, consumers cross the bridge and refuel in the neighboring country. There is such a demand that Argentine gas stations are accepting payment in reais.

Faced with the serious fuel crisis that has befallen Brazil, Brazilians are crossing bridges and borders to supply.

According to the G1, consumers have crossed the Tancredo Neves Bridge and faced a queue to fill the tank in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, in order to save money.

The Argentine municipality is linked to the country by Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná.

According to the media, those who have been filling up at the border find fuel at half the price, and at one of the stations, the value of a liter of super gasoline, which corresponds to additives in Brazil, costs the equivalent of R$ 3.10.

On the Brazilian side, in Foz do Iguaçu, the average price per liter of gasoline is R$ 6.14, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP).

Due to the proximity to Brazil and the movement of Brazilians in the region, most gas stations in Porto Iguaçu, on the border with Fox do Iguaçu, in Paraná, accept payment in reais. https://t.co/wTWTl1ZRl5 — ISTOÉ Magazine (@RevistaISTOE) October 30, 2021

​”Today it’s worth it because fuel is practically half the value of our fuel in Brazil. Since the bridge was opened, I’ve been coming here to refuel,” said application driver Miro Parnoff quoted by the media.

Since January of this year, Brazilian gasoline has undergone eleven consecutive increases, accumulating an increase of 73.4% in 2021.

The media reports that a manager at one of the stations in Porto Iguaçu said that she herself had to start serving customers due to the high demand, and that due to the large movement of Brazilians, most of the stations in the Argentine city are accepting payment in reais .