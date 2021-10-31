Brazilians cross the border and face a line to get gas in Argentina for R$ 3.10





Given the rise in fuel prices, Brazilians have taken the decision to cross the Tancredo Neves Bridge and face lines to refuel their cars in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, a city linked to Brazil by Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

“Today it’s worth it because fuel is practically half the value of our fuel in Brazil. Since the bridge opened, I’ve been coming here to get supplies,” he told the website G1 the app driver Miro Parnoff. At one of the stations that Brazilians turned to, a liter of super gasoline – corresponding to the additive – costs the equivalent of 3.10 reais.

In Brazil, gasoline accumulates high of 73.4% this year. There were 11 increases from January until this Friday 29.

According to a survey released by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, the average price of gasoline at Brazilian service stations rose 3.1% this week, to 6.56 reais. The maximum value registered was in Rio Grande do Sul: 7.88 reais.

In 12 other states it is possible to find gasoline above 7 reais per liter: Acre, Alagoas, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro and Tocantins. Last week there were six.

